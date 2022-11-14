King Charles and other members of royal family planning more trips to Northern Ireland, says Sir Jeffrey Donaldson

King Charles III standing beside an ancient oak tree in Windsor Great Park to mark his appointment as Ranger of the Park

Kings Charles is greeted during his first visit to Northern Ireland as monarch in September

King Charles has “spoken fondly” of the people of Northern Ireland and revealed he is looking forward to regular visits in the future.

The King made the comments to DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson following the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at Whitehall.

It was the first time he led the nation in honouring the war dead as monarch and head of state.

Sir Jeffrey had a chat with the King and other members of the royal family, who all told of their intentions to visit Northern Ireland regularly.

He said the King discussed his recent visit here with the Queen Consort — his 40th trip to Northern Ireland but first as monarch.

“It was a great honour to be present at the Cenotaph in Whitehall to see His Majesty the King lay his wreath for the first time as our monarch and head of state,” Sir Jeffrey said.

“You could sense the sadness that her late Majesty the Queen was not with us on an occasion in which she played such a central role for many years.

“I had the opportunity to speak with the King and other members of the royal family after the act of remembrance and I thanked His Majesty for his recent visit to Northern Ireland and to Royal Hillsborough in particular.

“The King and other members of the royal family spoke fondly of the people of Northern Ireland and they each stated their intention to visit regularly.”

Charles also visited the Republic last March to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee — his first visit since 2019.

The King and the Queen Consort came to Northern Ireland in September as part of a UK tour to receive condolences after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

During one of their engagements, the monarch said that his mother “never ceased to pray for the best of times for this place and its people”.

Meanwhile, the King celebrated his 74th birthday yesterday with the Band of the Household Cavalry performing Happy Birthday during the Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace. Birthday messages were sent on social media.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, tweeted: “Wishing a very happy birthday to His Majesty The King!”

The royal family’s Twitter account posted: “Wishing His Majesty The King a very happy birthday today.”

Gun salutes were fired across the capital, with the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery firing 41 volleys from midday at Green Park.

Buckingham Palace also announced the King has officially become ranger of Windsor Great Park, 70 years after his father the Duke of Edinburgh was appointed to the post.

A new photograph of the King leaning against an ancient oak tree in the park was released to mark the occasion.

The role of ranger offers oversight and guidance to the deputy ranger and his team in the day-to-day stewardship of one of the country’s oldest landed estates.