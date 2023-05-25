King Charles and Queen Camilla at first engagements of day two in NI

King Charles pictured today at Saint Patrick's Church of Ireland Cathedral in the City of Armagh during a two day visit to Northern Ireland. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

The King and Queen have arrived in Co Armagh on their second day of engagements in Northern Ireland.

King Charles is visiting St Patrick's Cathedral where he is meeting representatives from the main churches.

Meanwhile, Queen Camilla is visiting the historic Armagh Robinson Library.

The King was met outside St Patrick's Cathedral in Co Armagh by the Dean of Armagh, the Very Rev Shane Forster.

Charles then entered the cathedral, where he was greeted by choir song before exchanging brief words with various religious leaders.

He took a seat before the altar with Rev Forster to one side and Lord Lieutenant of Co Armagh, the Earl of Caledon seated on the other.

Among the church leaders who gave readings at the service were the Church of Ireland Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of all Ireland Rev John McDowell and Catholic Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of all Ireland Rev Eamon Martin.

On the site of St Patrick’s 5th century ‘Great Stone Church’, The King had the opportunity to hear something of the work of the Church in Ireland in relation to peace building, environmental issues, and work with the impoverished and with those from other places in the world now living in the local community in Northern Ireland.

A period of reflection and intercession followed during which the Church Leaders prayed for God’s blessing and guidance for The King.

The King was hosted by the Dean of Armagh, the Very Revd Shane Forster, who welcomed His Majesty to the ecclesiastical capital and to "this shared sacred space, where for centuries pilgrims have come to learn, pray and experience the loving presence of God.”

The Cathedral Choir, which was founded by a charter of King Charles I in 1634, was honoured to sing the words of ‘St Patrick’s Breastplate’ upon the King’s arrival and the gentle and calming words of the ‘Irish Blessing’ to a setting by Bob Chilcott during the time of prayer.

The Hill of Armagh has been a place of Christian worship since the 5th century AD. It has connections to both St Patrick and to another King as it is the burial place of Brian Boroimhe (Boru), High King of Ireland, who died at the Battle of Clontarf in 1014.

As Prince of Wales, His Majesty was previously the guest of the Cathedral on a visit to Armagh in June 2000 and was hosted by St Patrick’s Roman Catholic Cathedral when he returned to the city in May 2019.

The Cathedral was honoured to welcome Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and His Royal Highness Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, when it held the Royal Maundy Service in March 2008.

Archbishop McDowell said: “The King is no stranger to Northern Ireland, nor indeed to the whole island of Ireland, for which I know he has a particular affection and friendship.

"I know too that he comes today with words of encouragement to the Church Leaders as we continue to work towards a reconciled future. Our prayers of blessing for The King and Queen today will continue as together they enter ever more fully into their vocation in the years ahead.”

Dean Forster added: “In this Coronation year it was a great honour to welcome His Majesty The King to the Cathedral and have the opportunity to share something of the story of this ancient holy site and place of pilgrimage with him before all present joined in prayer with The King and for The King.

"It was also a particular joy for the Cathedral Choir to sing for The King as they are the current members of a foundation which is linked to one of His Majesty’s predecessors and namesake, King Charles I. A moment the young choristers will remember for a very long time to come.”

Meanwhile, the Queen is visiting the Armagh Robinson Library, home to local archaeological items, historical archives and fine art, as well as books.

Camilla viewed Jonathan Swift's own, annotated, copy of his book Gulliver's Travels, during her visit to the library.

She also met with children from Drelin Court primary school, volunteers from the library and representatives from Dementia NI, all of whom use the library regularly.

Camilla said they were "very lucky" to have access to the historical books in the library.

On Wednesday, the King and Queen were greeted by hundreds of well-wishers after the royal couple touched down in Northern Ireland for their first official visit since the coronation.

Charles and Camilla were warmly welcomed by members of the public who lined the barriers around Hazelbank park as the royals arrived to formally open the Coronation Garden in Newtownabbey slightly earlier than scheduled.

Greeted by Antrim and Newtownabbey Mayor Stephen Ross, Lord Lieutenant David McCorkell, North Belfast Sinn Fein MP John Finuane and schoolchildren from the surrounding area, the King ‘untied’ the bow on the gate to the garden, which features a large metal bandstand named in his and his wife’s honour.