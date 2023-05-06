Live | 

King Charles’ coronation: Michelle O’Neill among NI guests at Westminster Abbey

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill, Alliance leader Naomi Long, SDLP leader Colm Eastwood, and TUV leader Jim Allister pictured inside Westminster Abbey.© Getty Images

The Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, the Princess of Wales and the Duke of Edinburgh at the coronation ceremony© PA

King Charles III during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey, London© PA

King Charles III and Queen Camilla are carried in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach as the King's Procession passes along The Mall to their coronation ceremony London. Niall Carson/PA Wire© PA

A general view inside Westminster Abbey ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.© Getty Images

Guests arriving ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey, London. Phil Noble/PA Wire© PA

Members of the Royal Marines marching ahead of the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on Saturday. Carl Court/PA Wire© PA

Mark Edwards and Emma Montgomery

The coronation service for King Charles and Camilla is taking place in Westminster Abbey.

Around 2,200 people, including the Royal Family, heads of state, faith leaders and personalities are in attendance.

Guests from Northern Ireland include Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill and Alex Maskey, DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson, SDLP leader Colm Eastwood, Alliance leader Naomi Long, TUV leader Jim Allister and Archbishop Eamon Martin.

In Northern Ireland, approximately 15,000 people are able to watch the coronation on big screens.

