King Charles’ coronation: Michelle O’Neill among NI guests at Westminster Abbey

Members of the Royal Marines marching ahead of the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on Saturday. Carl Court/PA Wire — © PA

Guests arriving ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey, London. Phil Noble/PA Wire — © PA

A general view inside Westminster Abbey ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. — © Getty Images

King Charles III and Queen Camilla are carried in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach as the King's Procession passes along The Mall to their coronation ceremony London. Niall Carson/PA Wire — © PA

King Charles III during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey, London — © PA

The Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, the Princess of Wales and the Duke of Edinburgh at the coronation ceremony — © PA

The coronation service for King Charles and Camilla is taking place in Westminster Abbey.

Around 2,200 people, including the Royal Family, heads of state, faith leaders and personalities are in attendance.

Guests from Northern Ireland include Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill and Alex Maskey, DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson, SDLP leader Colm Eastwood, Alliance leader Naomi Long, TUV leader Jim Allister and Archbishop Eamon Martin.

In Northern Ireland, approximately 15,000 people are able to watch the coronation on big screens.

Follow our live coverage here: