King Charles’ coronation: Michelle O’Neill among NI guests at Westminster Abbey
Mark Edwards and Emma Montgomery
The coronation service for King Charles and Camilla is taking place in Westminster Abbey.
Around 2,200 people, including the Royal Family, heads of state, faith leaders and personalities are in attendance.
Guests from Northern Ireland include Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill and Alex Maskey, DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson, SDLP leader Colm Eastwood, Alliance leader Naomi Long, TUV leader Jim Allister and Archbishop Eamon Martin.