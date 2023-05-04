King Charles’ coronation: Royal-themed events happening in NI over the weekend

Reservists from 206 Battery, 105 Regiment Royal Artillery (RA) fired a 96-round gun salute at Hillsborough Castle to mark the death of Her Majesty Elizabeth II (Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye)

It is set to be a weekend of pomp and ceremony on a scale seldom seen before. From street parties to specially themed teas, people across Northern Ireland are getting ready to celebrate King Charles III’s coronation.

Below are some of the best events scheduled across the historic weekend.

Belfast

Belfast City Hall

For those wanting to watch the coronation service in public, it will be streamed live from Westminster Abbey on a large screen in the grounds of Belfast City Hall, just one of several big screenings scheduled across Northern Ireland.

There will also be free family fun on the lawns, including a photo booth and craft-making on Saturday.

City Hall will also be illuminated on Sunday to mark the royal occasion.

Fitzwilliam Hotel

The Fitzwilliam Hotel has created the Coronation Crafternoon Tea.

The specially themed tea will be served between 1.30pm and 4pm from Friday to Monday and costs £40 per person.

Pre-booking is essential and can be done via the Fitzwilliam Hotel website.

Coronation Crafternoon Tea at the Fitzwilliam Hotel

Armagh

Armagh Orange Hall

On Friday, Armagh Orange Hall will be hosting a red, white and blue-themed social from 10pm.

The event is for those aged 16 and over. Anyone without identification may be refused entry.

Down

Thomas Street Methodist Church, Portadown

Thomas Street Methodist Church is hosting a coronation fun day on Monday from 12pm to 2pm, at which there will be afternoon tea, a bouncy castle, kids’ arts and crafts and a family BBQ, with prizes on the day for the best-dressed King and Queen.

The Rectory Community Action Group

The Rectory Community Action Group is celebrating the King’s coronation on Saturday from 2pm to 4pm. The party is a free event and promises to be fun for all the family, as well as having a sensory safe space.

Bessbrook Town Hall

The coronation service will be screened live at Bessbrook Town Hall.

Crawfordsburn

The Old Inn is giving guests the opportunity to enjoy the celebrations on Saturday by enjoying afternoon tea in the elegant surroundings of The Old Inn while watching the coronation on the big screen (£35 per person).

Hillsborough Castle

The public can watch the coronation service live on a big screen from His Majesty’s royal residence in Northern Ireland.

The momentous occasion will be marked at Hillsborough Castle by a rare royal gun salute at midday by the 206 (Ulster) Battery, Royal Artillery.

Leading brass band Downshire Brass will play pieces that bring the royal atmosphere to life.

The festivities will continue with live music at Hillsborough Castle on Sunday.

Banbridge

On Saturday, The Boulevard will have street characters and free children’s crown-making workshops from 2pm to 4pm.

There is also coronation afternoon tea available at Salt Kitchen in The Boulevard for £25 per person at 3pm.

On Monday, The Boulevard is hosting Royal Paws and Coronation Claws: Cavalier Puppy Petting Party from 11.30am to 3pm.

Guests will get the chance to meet and greet adorable Cavalier King Charles puppies, the beloved breed that is named after King Charles I.

There will also be an opportunity for a royal-themed photo with the cute canines.

Helen’s Bay

The Walled Garden at Helen’s Bay is offering the public a traditional English afternoon tea on Saturday.

On arrival, guests will be welcomed with a ‘Coronation Cocktail’.

After a guided tour of the garden, they will enjoy a selection of sandwiches, miniature cakes, tray-bakes and scones, all served in pretty vintage china on linen tablecloths bedecked with bunting and flowers for that added touch of nostalgia.

Prices for this afternoon tea are £45 per person.

Antrim

The coronation weekend will begin in Antrim on Friday at 10am, when flags will be raised at Mossley Mill, Antrim Civic Centre and Ballyclare Town Hall.

In the evening, beacons will be lit by the mayor, Alderman Stephen Ross, at Mossley Mill, and deputy mayor, Councillor Leah Smyth, at Antrim Castle Gardens.

This will form part of the simultaneous lighting of thousands of beacons across the UK.

Antrim Castle Gardens and Jordanstown Loughshore Park

On Saturday, the coronation ceremony will be broadcast live at Antrim Castle Gardens and Jordanstown Loughshore Park from 10am to 4pm.

On Sunday, there is a live broadcast of the coronation concert, as well as performances from The King (AKA The Elvis Spectacular) at Jordanstown Loughshore Park and ‘Qween’ at Antrim Castle Gardens, plus fireworks and fun. Events take place from 6pm to 10.30pm.

Tickets are free, with a £1.25 booking fee. All proceeds will go to the mayors’ charities.

Cullybackey

The Galgorm is hosting a coronation-themed afternoon tea on Saturday.

Guests will indulge in a line-up of sweet treats and regal bites in the elegant surroundings while watching His Majesty being crowned.

Once the festivities have ended, guests can take home a memento to remember the historic occasion.

The afternoon tea costs £50 per person.

Lisburn

A live screening of the coronation service will take place in Market Square in Lisburn on Saturday. An interdenominational Service of Thanksgiving will also be held at Lisburn Cathedral on Sunday from 7pm.

Carrickfergus

Another big screening of the coronation will take place in Saturday at Carrickfergus’s Marine Gardens.

Larne

The Town Park in Larne will also screen the coronation ceremony live on Saturday.

Londonderry

The Fountain

The Cathedral Youth Club is hosting coronation celebrations for all ages on Friday in The Fountain.

There will be music, competitions and a chance to show off your baking skills by entering your version of a King and Queen cake and Coronation Sponge.

There will be afternoon tea and a barbecue for the kids, as well as cold drinks and candyfloss.

Coleraine Town Hall

On Saturday there will be a live screening of the coronation service and a family fun day at the Town Hall.

Fermanagh

The Big Community Paddle, Picnic and Volunteer Village will be held in Enniskillen Castle from 11am to 5pm on Monday.

At the event there will be traditional cookery and heritage demonstrations, free children’s craft activities, ceramic painting and clay modelling, face painting, balloon modelling and climbing walls.

There will also be live music and entertainment throughout the day, with admission free to Enniskillen Castle Museums.

The RNLI is also providing people with the opportunity to paddle a canoe, kayak, or paddle-board in the area, with registration needed in advance.

BBC Radio Ulster will be broadcasting from Enniskillen Castle for the event and the Royal Highland Dancers will also provide entertainment.

Tyrone

Caledon Estate Live Stream

Caledon Estate is hosting a public livestream of the coronation in the Mill Field in Caledon Village.

You can bring a picnic to the event or choose to eat from some of the vendors on site.

There will also be a bouncy castle and ice cream for children.