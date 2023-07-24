King Charles has no plans to visit Republic of Ireland in autumn – reports

King Charles has no plans to visit the Republic of Ireland in the autumn, with no visits by the monarch reportedly scheduled for the rest of the year, according to The Sunday Times.

It was previously reported Charles had hoped to make the three or four day trip to Ireland, with several counties outside Dublin having reportedly been on the agenda for the visit including Cork, Tipperary and Galway.

However, The Sunday Times quoted a number of UK government sources who confirmed there are “no planned visits to Ireland for 2023” for the King.

As Prince of Wales, Charles visited all six counties in Northern Ireland – and has already visited Northern Ireland twice as monarch, the most recent trip being a two-day stay last May with Queen Camilla.

During his last visit to Ireland, when he visited Waterford and Tipperary in March last year, the royal said he wanted to see all the counties of Ireland.

In 2019, the then-Prince Charles visited the Irish Embassy in London and said he wanted to visit every Irish county.

“I must say I’m slightly amazed to find that we’ve managed to visit 15 counties already,” he said at the time.

“I am quite determined before I drop dead and finally lose my marbles that I should get around to the remaining 17.”

His mother, Queen Elizabeth, made the first visit by a British monarch to Ireland in over 70 years when she visited Dublin, Kildare, Tipperary and Cork in May 2011.

That visit proved an enormous diplomatic triumph for both Ireland and the UK, and delivered a huge tourism boom for Ireland. Specific sites visited by the queen included the Rock of Cashel and the English Market in Cork.

According to the newspaper, security preparations on behalf of the Irish state had been under way for the King’s prospective trip, however it is understood that the Department of Foreign Affairs did not receive a specific date for his autumn arrival from the British embassy or Buckingham Palace.