King Charles III and Queen Consort end historic Northern Ireland visit after Service of Reflection - as it happened

King Charles says late Queen "never ceased to pray for the best of times for this place and for its people"He tells NI politicians he would follow her "shining example": "With God’s help, I take up my new duties resolved to seek the welfare of all the inhabitants of Northern Ireland"

King Charles and the Queen Consort have left Northern Ireland after attending a Service of Reflection in memory of the late Queen at St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast.

Charles was the first king to step foot in the province for almost 80 years.

The King and Queen Consort arrived in Belfast City airport shortly before making their way to Hillsborough Castle, the royal residence in Northern Ireland where the royal couple met Northern Ireland political leaders, and received a message of condolence.

They also viewed an exhibition of pictures showing the Queen in Northern Ireland.

After attending a memorial service for the Queen at St Anne’s Cathedral, Charles and Camilla then undertook a walkabout at Writers’ Square.

They returned to London ahead of the arrival of the Queen’s coffin in London.

