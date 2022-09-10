King Charles III: Details announced of first visit to Northern Ireland as new monarch

King Charles III and the Queen view tributes left outside Buckingham Palace, London, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. (Yui Mok/PA Wire)

King Charles III during the Accession Council at St James's Palace, London, where King Charles III is formally proclaimed monarch. (Jonathan Brady/PA Wire).

King Charles III and the Queen during the Accession Council at St James's Palace, London, where King Charles III is formally proclaimed monarch. (Victoria Jones/PA Wire).

King Charles III will make his first official visit to Northern Ireland as the new monarch on Tuesday.

The King and Queen consort will fly to Belfast and travel to Hillsborough Castle to view an exhibition on the late Queen’s long association with NI.

The King will meet with the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland and party leaders.

At 1.20pm, he will receive a message of condolence led by the Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

The Union flag flies at full mast at Hillsborough Castle, Belfast, after the Proclamation of Accession of King Charles III.

After a short reception at Hillsborough, the King and Queen will travel to St Anne’s Cathedral for a service of reflection, where they will be joined by Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Before the service, the King will meet leaders from all the major faiths in Northern Ireland.

The King and Queen consort will then leave Belfast for London.

At 5pm, the Queen’s coffin will travel by road from St Giles’ Cathedral in Scotland to Edinburgh Airport, where it will be flown to London, departing at 6pm.

After arriving at RAF Northolt at 6.55pm, the coffin will be driven to Buckingham Palace.

Its arrival at 8pm will be witnessed by the King and Queen, with other members of the Royal Family.

Charles was officially proclaimed King on Saturday. The ceremony took place at St James's Palace in London, in front of a ceremonial body known as the Accession Council.

This was made up of members of the Privy Council - a group of senior MPs, past and present, and peers - as well as some senior civil servants, Commonwealth high commissioners, and the Lord Mayor of London.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has spoken of his “great honour” at being one of five Northern Ireland members of the Accession Council which formally proclaimed the new king.

Sir Jeffrey was joined on the council by former DUP leaders and Northern Ireland First Ministers Peter Robinson and Dame Arlene Foster, former DUP deputy leader and peer Lord Dodds, and the region’s Lady Chief Justice Dame Siobhan Keegan.