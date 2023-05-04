King Charles III: Everywhere you can watch the coronation on a big screen in Northern Ireland

King Charles III And The Queen Consort Visit Malton In Yorkshire...MALTON, ENGLAND - APRIL 05: King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort visit Talbot Yard Food Court on April 05, 2023 in Malton, England. The King and Queen Consort are visiting Yorkshire to meet local producers and charitable organisations. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)...E

A huge number of people from across the UK will be coming together to celebrate the coronation in public, with big screens set to be installed in towns and cities in all four nations.

More than 57 locations, from Belfast to Bournemouth, will be erecting large TVs, meaning more than 100,000 people will be able to watch the event in their hometowns.

In Northern Ireland, approximately 15,000 people will be able to watch the coronation on big screens.

The following local locations have already been confirmed:

Belfast’s City Hall, which will broadcast the ceremony to around 2,000 people;

Ballymena’s People’s Park, 1,000 people;

Town Park in Larne, 1,000 people;

Carrickfergus’s Marine Gardens, 1,000 people;

Lisburn’s Market Square, 600 people;

Bessbrook Town Hall, 400 people;

Antrim Castle Gardens, 3,000 people;

Newtownabbey’s Jordanstown Loughshore Park, 3,000 people;

Coleraine Town Hall, 3,000 people.

The King’s procession to Westminster Abbey will leave Buckingham Palace through the Centre Gate, proceed down The Mall, pass through Admiralty Arch and along the south side of Trafalgar Square, before turning down Whitehall and along Parliament Street.

It will then travel around the east and south sides of Parliament Square, before arriving at the abbey, where the coronation Service will begin at 11am.

The return procession will take the same route, but in reverse and larger in scale.

It will include members of the Armed Forces from across the Commonwealth and the British Overseas Territories, and all services of the Armed Forces of the UK, alongside the Sovereign’s Bodyguard and Royal Watermen.

The King and Queen will travel back to Buckingham Palace in the Gold State Coach, last seen during the Pageant of the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II in June last year.