King Charles III’s Accession Proclamation read out at Hillsborough Castle to gathered crowd

The Accession Proclamation is read at Hillsborough Castle in County Down on Sunday as it was simultaneously read out in Edinburgh and Cardiff. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Hundreds of people have gathered at the gates of Hillsborough Castle to witness the Accession Proclamation reading on Sunday.

The re-reading of the Accession Proclamation for King Charles III began at noon and is also to take place at Belfast City Hall.

The Norroy and Ulster King of Arms Robert Noel has read the proclamation of the new King to the people of Northern Ireland at Hillsborough Castle following the death of the Queen.

At the event at Hillsborough Castle, a Proclamation Guard comprising one officer and 20 other ranks was provided by The 2nd Battalion The Royal Irish Regiment together with the band of the Royal Irish Regiment.

Prior to the proclamation being read out, a 40-second fanfare was sounded by a bugler.

A bell in the clock tower of the Court House at Hillsborough Castle gave a single chime on the stroke of 12 noon to signal the start of the proclamation.

Following the reading of the proclamation, a 21-gun salute was fired by 206 (Ulster) Battery Royal Artillery.

Guests at the event at Hillsborough Castle included Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris and Northern Ireland Office minister Steve Baker.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Alliance Party leader Naomi Long, Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie and Traditional Unionist Voice leader Jim Allister were also in attendance along with high-ranking military officers from the region.

DUP Leader Jeffrey Donaldson, Alliance Leader Naomi Long and UUP Leader Doug Beattie at The Accession Proclamation at Hillsborough Castle. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

In Belfast, the High Sheriff Councillor John Hussey will don ceremonial robes to read the proclamation, meanwhile at noon, a similar reading will take place at Hillsborough Castle to coincide with proclamations in Edinburgh and Cardiff.

The reading of the Principal Proclamation of the new king took place at St James's Palace in the City of London on Saturday.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Proclamation Ceremony led to a number of earlier restrictions in Royal Hillsborough.

An NIO statement added: “Following The Proclamation Ceremony, the public are now welcome to travel to the area in front of Hillsborough Castle to pay their respects to HM Queen Elizabeth II. There is no parking for non-residents, please use the shuttle bus service from the Eikon Centre.”

Meanwhile at the same time in Belfast city centre, the High Sheriff will be joined by The Lord Lieutenant of the Co Borough of Belfast, Dame Fionnuala Jay-O’Boyle DBE DStJ, for the re-reading of the proclamation the City Hall at 3pm.

Members of the public are welcome to attend.

Following the re-reading of the Proclamation, Members of Belfast City Council will meet in the Council Chamber for a Special Meeting of Council to pay tribute to the late Queen.

The meeting will be live streamed on the Council’s website from 3.30pm.

The events of the proclamation come ahead of the new monarch’s visit to Northern Ireland on Tuesday.

The King and Queen consort will fly to Belfast and travel to Hillsborough Castle to view an exhibition on the late Queen’s long association with NI.

The King will meet with the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland and party leaders.

At 1.20pm, he will receive a message of condolence led by the Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly.