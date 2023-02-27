King Charles’ meeting with Ursula von der Leyen labelled ‘crass’ by Arlene Foster

EU chief met with monarch after agreeing in principle new NI Protocol deal

Dame Arlene Foster has labelled Ursula von der Leyen’s meeting with the King “crass” and said it “will go down very badly in NI”.

King Charles III had tea with the president of the European Commission at Windsor Castle after her meeting with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and their announcement of a deal over the Northern Ireland Protocol on Monday.

In a social media post, former DUP First Minister Dame Foster said: “I cannot quite believe that No10 would ask HM the King to become involved in the finalising of a deal as controversial as this one. It’s crass and will go down very badly in NI.

“We must remember this is not the King’s decision but the Government who it appears are tone deaf.”

The European Commission has said the meeting is not part of NI Protocol talks.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: "The King is pleased to meet any world leader if they are visiting Britain and it is the Government’s advice that he should do so."

After arriving in London earlier, Ms Von Leyen tweeted: “I’m glad to be in the UK today to meet with Prime Minister @RishiSunak. I’m looking forward to turning a page and opening a new chapter with our partner and friend.”

Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage also argued against the move, saying that it may alienate unionists. He said the King’s decision to meet “unelected” Ursula von der Leyen was inherently political.

“The unionists like the monarchy, they want to like Prince Charles. This is going to put the most enormous strain on it,” he said.

"I think this is absolutely disgraceful of Rishi Sunak to even ask the King to get involved in something that is overtly political in every way. But I wonder whether the King had to accept. I wonder whether the King is taking a very big chance with that section of the electorate, that section of this country, that actually are his biggest supporters.”

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Northern Ireland Steve Baker has said the new Northern Ireland Protocol deal – the Windsor Framework – should be enough to satisfy "reasonable unionists".

He told the BBC: "My reading of the text, which I've had the opportunity to do carefully, is that this should be good enough for any reasonable unionists.

"There are unionists who would dig a moat between the North and the South, those unionists will never be happy.

"But I think for reasonable unionists - and the DUP are determined but reasonable unionists - I think this deal will be good enough. And if it's not, I'm really not sure what we're going to do for them."

The Prime Minister hailed the controversially named "Windsor Framework" as marking a "new chapter" on relations with Brussels that he hopes will restore powersharing in Stormont.

But European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said the changes to the Northern Ireland Protocol still include a role for the European Court of Justice - a key issue for the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).

The pair finalised the long-awaited deal to improve the agreement signed by Boris Johnson more than three years ago after a meeting in Windsor lasting under two hours.

The EU chief went on to have tea with the King at Windsor Castle, despite criticism that the meeting would drag Charles into the politically contentious agreement.