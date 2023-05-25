King Charles meets church leaders in Armagh on day two of NI visit

King Charles pictured today at Saint Patrick's Church of Ireland Cathedral in the City of Armagh during a two day visit to Northern Ireland. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

The King and Queen have arrived in Co Armagh on their second day of engagements in Northern Ireland.

King Charles is visiting St Patrick's Cathedral where he is meeting representatives from the main churches.

Meanwhile, Queen Camilla is visiting the historic Armagh Robinson Library.

The King was met outside St Patrick's Cathedral in Co Armagh by the Dean of Armagh, the Very Rev Shane Forster.

Charles then entered the cathedral, where he was greeted by choir song before exchanging brief words with various religious leaders.

He took a seat before the altar with Rev Forster to one side and Lord Lieutenant of Co Armagh, the Earl of Caledon seated on the other.

Among the church leaders who gave readings at the service were the Church of Ireland Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of all Ireland Rev John McDowell and Catholic Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of all Ireland Rev Eamon Martin.

Meanwhile, the Queen is visiting the Armagh Robinson Library, home to local archaeological items, historical archives and fine art, as well as books.

Camilla viewed Jonathan Swift's own, annotated, copy of his book Gulliver's Travels, during her visit to the library.

She also met with children from Drelin Court primary school, volunteers from the library and representatives from Dementia NI, all of whom use the library regularly.

Camilla said they were "very lucky" to have access to the historical books in the library.

King Charles and Queen Camilla arrive in Northern Ireland

On Wednesday, the King and Queen were greeted by hundreds of well-wishers after the royal couple touched down in Northern Ireland for their first official visit since the coronation.

Charles and Camilla were warmly welcomed by members of the public who lined the barriers around Hazelbank park as the royals arrived to formally open the Coronation Garden in Newtownabbey slightly earlier than scheduled.

Greeted by Antrim and Newtownabbey Mayor Stephen Ross, Lord Lieutenant David McCorkell, North Belfast Sinn Fein MP John Finuane and schoolchildren from the surrounding area, the King ‘untied’ the bow on the gate to the garden, which features a large metal bandstand named in his and his wife’s honour.