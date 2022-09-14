‘King Charles should be interested in protocol as it disrupts UK unity’ – Sir Jeffrey Donaldson

King Charles III should be interested in the NI Protocol because it disrupts the unity of the UK, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said.

The newly appointed sovereign became the first king to visit Northern Ireland in almost 80 years on Tuesday, where he visited Hillsborough Castle and St Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast, and met with the leaders of the main local political parties.

Speaking to the BBC’s Good Morning Ulster programme on Wednesday, Sir Jeffrey said “it was very clear that King Charles takes a keen interest in Northern Ireland, he very much cherishes Northern Ireland as part of the UK, he was very clear that he wants to help, and he asked each of us if we felt there were ways that he as head of state could help in Northern Ireland.”

Asked if this ‘help’ related to the Northern Ireland Protocol, the DUP chief commented: ““The Protocol is a major issue, it impacts on our relationship with the rest of the United Kingdom and so of course it would be right that His Majesty takes an interest in matters that disrupt the unity of the United Kingdom.”

The king had a lengthy conversation with Sir Jeffrey about his party’s position regarding the European Union and the ongoing issues surrounding the protocol, which is designed to prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland after Brexit, but has proved deeply unpopular with unionists because it has introduced new trade barriers in the Irish Sea.

It has sparked a powersharing crisis at Stormont, with the DUP withdrawing from the Executive in protest.

Sir Jeffrey added that Tuesday was “a special day” for the region and said the fact that all the main parties were there “to pay their respects to our new king and to pass their condolences on the death of his mother” is “a sign that there is progress in Northern Ireland”.

The Lagan Valley MP however, stressed that meeting King Charles III “was not a wine and cheese party”, after being questioned on his interaction with his fellow politicians.

Onlookers watching television coverage of the day commented that Sir Jeffrey appeared to not be overly involved in conversation with the other leaders.

However, he insisted: “Absolutely not. I just spent two hours with all of them in a room as we awaited the arrival of King Charles, and we spent all of those two hours chatting. That’s just nonsense.

“Can I remind you, this wasn’t a wine and cheese party. This was an occasion where we were paying our condolences to His Majesty the King on the loss of his mother, and I endeavour to do so in a respectful and dignified way,” he continued.