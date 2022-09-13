King Charles’ visit to Northern Ireland: Where you can stand to see the monarch – traffic, times, locations

Public invited to line streets in Belfast and Hillsborough for visit of new King

Flowers and tributes are pictured outside of Hillsborough Castle

King Charles will make his first visit to Northern Ireland as monarch on Tuesday. Pic: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Preparations are made for the royal visit at St Anne's Belfast Cathedral (Presseye)

King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward hold a vigil at their mother's coffin at St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh. Photo: Jane Barlow/pool via Reuters

His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort arrived in Northern Ireland (Darren Kidd/Presseye)

King Charles III is making his first official visit to Northern Ireland on Tuesday, the first king to step foot in the province for almost 80 years.

The centre of much of the visit is the monarch’s official residence at Hillsborough Castle in Royal Hillsborough and St Anne’s Cathedral, with a number of ceremonial events and walkabouts planned.

When King Charles III will arrive:

The King and Queen Consort will arrive at Belfast City Airport on Tuesday at 11.30am, where they will be met by the Lord Lieutenant for the County Borough of Belfast, the Northern Ireland Secretary and the Chief Executive of the airport.

They will then travel to Hillsborough Castle for a number of engagements in the early afternoon.

What events will take place:

The King and Queen consort will view an exhibition on the late Queen’s long association with Northern Ireland which is taking place at Hillsborough Castle.

While there, they will also meet with the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland and Stormont party leaders.

At 1.20pm, he will receive a message of condolence led by the Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

After a short reception at Hillsborough, the King and Queen will travel to St Anne’s Cathedral for a service of reflection, where they will be joined by Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Before the service, the King will meet leaders from all the major faiths in Northern Ireland.

The King and Queen consort will then leave Belfast for London.

Preparations are made for the royal visit at St Anne's Belfast Cathedral (Presseye)

Can you visit Hillsborough Castle?

The public will be allowed to visit Hillsborough ahead of the ceremony to line the route.

Members of the public have been advised they should be in place by 11am and there is no parking for non-residents.

Special transport will be in place from a dedicated park and ride facility at the Eikon Centre, Halftown Road, Lisburn.

There will be no access to the castle during this except from using the park and ride facility.

Full information on transport services and departure times is available on the Translink website.

Upon arriving at the Eikon Centre, the public will have to pass through a security search, before boarding coaches for Hillsborough Castle.

Toilet facilities and refreshments will be available at the Eikon Centre before travelling to Hillsborough.

Flowers and tributes are pictured outside of Hillsborough Castle

What can you bring to Hillsborough Castle?

Large bags like backpacks and rucksacks are not permitted on buses, and visitors will be asked to return such items to their car and rejoin the queue.

Only floral tributes are permitted at a dedicated area at Hillsborough Castle.

On arrival at the Eikon Centre, all floral tributes will be searched by security, and any cellophane wrapping will be removed and disposed to avoid a fire risk.

Notes will also be removed and preserved by the Northern Ireland Office at the Eikon Centre for “onward transmission to Buckingham Palace”.

Items such as soft toys will not be allowed to be laid, and will be removed by the NIO to be donated to local hospitals.

On arrival, any tributes should be handed to an events steward who will lay them in the dedicated area in the Forecourt of Hillsborough Castle.

Local residents and business owners in Hillsborough should receive a leaflet from Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council regarding the special arrangements in place during the national period of mourning.

Those who haven’t received this can call the Community Assistance Centre on 028 9244 7999 for further information and support.

Where can I stand in Belfast to see the King?

After leaving Hillsborough Castle at 2.20pm, the King and Queen Consort will travel along Main Street and Lisburn Street to attend a Service of Reflection at St Anne’s Cathedral, beginning at 3pm.

They will arrive in Belfast City Centre along Wellington Place, Donegall Square North, Chichester Street and Victoria Street – along which the public can stand to see the monarch.

Donegall Street and Writers Square will, however, be closed to the public.

The service at St Anne’s is by invitation and strictly by ticket only, with a small number of individuals selected to observe proceedings from Writers Square.

The service will also be broadcast live on a screen in the grounds at Belfast City Hall.

A full list of arrangements in the city has been listed on the Belfast City Council website.