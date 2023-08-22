King strips ex-DUP mayor stripped of MBE after conviction for sex offence

The King has stripped a former DUP mayor of his MBE after a conviction for a sex offence.

Thomas Hogg, who resigned from the party in 2019, was mayor of Newtownabbey in 2014/15.

He also resigned from Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

He was made an MBE in the 2016 Queen’s Birthday Honours List.

The Cabinet Office listed Hogg among the people “whose honours have been revoked by The Sovereign”.

He was sentenced in 2021 for an offence against a teenage boy in 2019.

He was given a suspended sentence after being found guilty of attempting to incite a boy into sexual activity.