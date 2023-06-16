King’s Birthday Honours 2023: Full list of Northern Ireland recipients

Margaret McGuckin (top left), Willie Jack (top centre), Peter Sheridan (top right), Peter Corry (bottom left), Jonny Evans (bottom centre) and Michaela Hollywood (bottom right).

Captain Jonny Evans leading out Northern Ireland in Denmark on the night it was announced he is to be awarded an MBE. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Full list of those from Northern Ireland who have been recognised in King Charles’ first birthday honours list.

The King’s Birthday Honours list recognises the achievements and service of people across the UK, from all walks of life.

Knighthood

Professor Ian Andrew Greer DL. Vice-Chancellor, Queen's University Belfast. For services to Education and to the Economy.

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire

Professor Vincent Francis Fusco. Professor, High Frequency Electronic Engineering, School of Electronics, Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, Queen's University Belfast. For services to Science and to Engineering.

Professor Giuliana Silvestri. Clinical Director, Ophthalmology, Belfast Health and Social Care Trust and Clinical Lead, NI Eyecare Network. For services to Ophthalmology and Eyecare in Northern Ireland.

Mr Peter Francis Sheridan OBE DL. Chief Executive, Co-Operation Ireland. For services to Peacebuilding.

Peter Sheridan made CBE in King's Birthday Honours

Officers of the Order of the British Empire

Mr Michael John Edgar. Director, Mike Edgar Production Ltd. For services to the State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Brigadier John Thomas Graham. For services to the Military and to the community in Northern Ireland.

Mr Thomas Neill Jackson. Head of Executive Services, The Executive Office, Northern Ireland Executive. For services to the State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Mrs Shirely Jones. Inspector, Department of Education Northern Ireland. For services to Education, Training and Safeguarding Young People and Adults at Risk.

Mr Derek Irwin Keys. Founder, Euro Auctions. For services to the Economy.

Ms Roisin Theresa Marshall. Chief Executive Officer, Northern Ireland Council for Integrated Education. For services to Education and to Community Reconciliation in Northern Ireland.

Ms Elizabeth Anne McCleary. Lately Director, Social Security Policy and Legislation, Department for Communities, Northern Ireland Executive. For services to Social Security Policy and Legislation in Northern Ireland.

Mrs Fiona Teresa McDonald. Principal, Drumnamoe Nursery School, Lurgan, County Armagh. For services to Education and voluntary and charitable service in Northern Ireland and Abroad.

Ms Jennifer Gail McKibbin. Lately Director of EU Exit Operational Readiness, The Executive Office, Northern Ireland Executive. For services to EU Exit and Covid-19 Contingency Planning.

Mr William Montgomery. Board Member, Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute and Belfast Metropolitan College. For services to the Northern Ireland Economy.

Mr Barry Neilson. Chief Executive, Construction Industry Training Board Northern Ireland. For services to Economic Development.

Mrs Sharon Jane Tennant. Lately Principal, Sandelford Special School, Coleraine . For Services to Education in Northern Ireland.

Members of the Order of the British Empire

Mr Ewan David Anderson. Superintendent, Police Service of Northern Ireland. For services to Law and Order.

Mr Raymond Stephen Carroll BEM. Transport Manager, Northern Ireland Office. For services in Northern Ireland on the Demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Mr Peter Andrew Corry. For services to Music and to the Arts in Northern Ireland.

Mr Ronan Gerard Cregan. For services to Local Government and to Regeneration in Belfast.

Dr Nizamuddin Noordin Damani. Consultant Microbiologist, Southern Health and Social Care Trust. For services to Infection Prevention and Control in Northern Ireland and to the World Health Organisation.

Mr Jonathan Grant Evans. For services to Association Football in Northern Ireland.

Professor Ruth Fee. Professor, Public Services Education, Ulster University. For Public Service and to Higher Education in Northern Ireland.

Ms Janice Rosanne Gault. Chief Executive, Northern Ireland Hotels Federation. For services to Tourism and Hospitality.

Mr Robert Harper. Volunteer, Belfast Lough Sailability. For services to Sailing for People with Disabilities in Northern Ireland.

Mr Ian Scott. Henry Group Director, Henry Brothers Ltd. For services to the Economy and to Charity in Northern Ireland.

Ms Michaela Anne. Hollywood For services to People with Disabilities.

Michaela Hollywood made MBE in King's Birthday Honours

Mrs Catherine Elizabeth Humphrey. Principal, Groggan Primary School, Randalstown, County Antrim. For services to Education in Northern Ireland.

Mr William Hugh Jack. Proprietor, Duke of York Public House. For services to the Arts and to Tourism in Belfast.

Mr Thomas Jeffers. For services to Local Government and to the community in Dundonald, County Down.

Ms Marcella Leonard. For services to Social Work in Northern Ireland and Internationally.

Mrs Julia Margaret Maskery. Highly Specialist Paediatric Occupational Therapist, Belfast Trust. For services to Children.

Mr William Jonathan McArthur. Emergency Planning Officer, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. For services to Emergency Planning Preparedness, Resilience and Response.

Mr Thomas McAuley. Acting Head, Sign Language Policy Team, Department for Communities, Northern Ireland Executive. For services to Deaf People in Northern Ireland.

Mr David Alexander Mervyn McCall. For services to Business and to the community in Northern Ireland.

Mr Gerard Joseph McCann. For services to Victims of Historical Institutional Abuse in Northern Ireland.

Professor Wilson Glenn McCluggage. Professor, Queen 's University, Belfast. For services to People with Gynaecological Cancer.

Mrs Laura Ann McCorry. Head of Hillsborough Castle, Historic Royal Palaces. For services in Northern Ireland on the Demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Mrs Mary Katherine. McGee Business Engagement Officer, Mid Ulster Council. For services to Tourism in Northern Ireland.

Ms Margaret McGuckin. For services to Survivors and Victims of Historical Institutional Abuse in Northern Ireland.

Ms Martina Elizabeth McKenzie. Chief Executive, Staffline Ireland and Chair, Policy and Advocacy, Federation of Small Businesses. For services to the Economy in Northern Ireland.

Mrs Joan Elizabeth McParland. For services to People with Myalgic Encephalomyelitis and to their Families and Carers in Northern Ireland.

Reverend Tracey Elaine McRoberts. Rector, Saint Matthew’s Parish and Rural Dean of Mid-Belfast. For services to the community in Belfast.

Mrs Heather Patricia Miller. Lately Head of Quality, Excellence and Development, South Eastern Regional College. For services to Education in Northern Ireland.

Dr Gary George Ernest Mitchell. Senior Lecturer, School of Nursing and Midwifery, Queen 's University Belfast. For services to Nursing and Dementia Care.

Mr Derek Moore. Community Development Worker, North West Cultural Partnership. For services to the community in Londonderry.

Rev John Irvine Morrow Chaplain. Northern Ireland Prison Service. For services to Prisoners and their Families.

Dr Jennifer Elizabeth Pugh. Chief Medical Officer, Irish Horse Racing Regulatory Board. For services to Horse Racing in Northern Ireland.

Mr Norman Victor Reid. Staff Officer, Department for Communities, Northern Ireland Executive. For services to Social Housing.

Mr Adam Ernest Reid. Senior Security Strategic Communications Manager, Northern Ireland Office. For services to the State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Mr Colin Shields. For services to Ice Hockey.

Ms Michelle Gabriel Anita Simpson. Project Coordinator, St Columbs Park House. For services to Young People in Northern Ireland.

Reverend Robert Stevenson Stockman. Minister, Fitzroy Presbyterian Church, Belfast. For services to Peace and Reconciliation.

Mrs Rhoda Jean Walker. Volunteer, Northern Ireland Rare Diseases Partnership. For services to People with Rare Diseases in Northern Ireland.

Mrs Claire Elizabeth Woods. Head Gardener, Hillsborough Castle. For services to Horticulture and to the community in Northern Ireland on the Demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire

Mrs Gail Ann Boyd. For voluntary services to the community in the Clogher Valley, County Tyrone.

Mr Francis Michael Callaghan. For voluntary services to the community in County Tyrone and County Fermanagh.

Mrs Deborah Chestnutt. Project Coordinator, Good Morning Ballymena. For services to Older People in County Antrim

Mrs Kathryn Cleland. Interim Ward Sister, Paediatric Outpatient Department and Short Stay Paediatric Assessment Unit, South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust. For services to Health and Social Care.

Mrs Agnes Black Close. Chair, Baby Haven. For services to the community in Belfast.

Mrs Mary Catherine Daly. For services to Young People and to the community in the Clogher Valley, County Tyrone.

Mrs Kim Diver Castle Steward. Hillsborough Castle, County Down. For services in Northern Ireland on the Demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Miss Rebecca Elizabeth Sarah Edwards. For services to Rowing.

Mrs Barbara Anne Ewart. Lately Public Health Nurse. For services to the community in Northern Ireland

Mrs Julie Flaherty. For services to the Northern Ireland Child Funeral Fund.

Mrs Elizabeth Anne Forde. For services to Community Development in Mid-Ulster.

Mr John Gault. For services to Horticultural Industry in Northern Ireland.

Mrs Linda Anne Gillies. Health and Wellbeing Caseworker, Decorum NI. For services to the Veterans Community in Northern Ireland.

Ms Deborah Mary Louise Girvan. For services to the community in County Down.

Mrs Pamela Vanessa. Glasgow Baxter Founder AUsome Kids. For services to Children with Autism in Cookstown, County Tyrone.

Mrs Gillian Margaret Gough. For services to Education in County Armagh.

Mr Edwin John Gray. For services to Choral Music in Northern Ireland.

Mrs Veronica Hammersley. School Crossing Patrol Officer. For services to the community in Glengormley, County Antrim.

Mr Mark Andrew Hanna. For voluntary services to the community in County Londonderry.

Mr James Austin Hetherington. For voluntary services to Police Officers in Northern Ireland.

Mr Simon Kenneth Hylands. Founder, Building Bridges Community Arts Theatre, Lurgan. For services to the Arts and to the community in County Armagh.

Mrs Genevieve Ann Irvine Founder. SWELL - Supported We Live Life. For services to People Affected by Cancer in County Fermanagh.

Sister Margaret Una Kelly. For services to the community in Belfast.

Mr Aaron William Kerr. For services to Disability Awareness and to Assisted Running in the United Kingdom.

Mrs Colette Elizabeth. Lock For services to the community in Warrenpoint, County Down.

Mr Paul William McBride. For services to the community in Lisburn, County Antrim.

Mrs Angela Teresa McCann. Head of Community Services, Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council. For services in Northern Ireland on the Demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Mrs Dawn McConnell. For services to Cancer Patients in Northern Ireland.

Mr Patrick Gerald McCullough. Campus Food and Drink, Queen’s University Belfast. For services to Higher Education in Northern Ireland.

Mrs Jean Patricia McGrogan. For services to Young Women in Northern Ireland.

Miss Roberta Ann McMullan. Leader and Treasurer, 2nd Benburb Boys’ Brigade. For services to Young People in County Tyrone and County Armagh.

Ms Tracey Elizabeth McNickle. Project Co-ordinator, Carrick Connect. For services to Young People and to the community in Carrickfergus, County Antrim.

Mrs Dorothy Ann Moore. School Secretary, Crumlin Integrated Primary School. For services to Education in County Antrim.

Mr Martin Francis Mulholland. Head Concierge, Europa Hotel,Belfast. For services to Tourism and to Hospitality in Northern Ireland.

Hotel concierge who has served royals and presidents for 40 years awarded BEM

Mr Denis Nicholl. For services to the Boys’ Brigade in Northern Ireland.

Mr Peter Solomon Quigley. For voluntary services to the community in Belfast.

Mrs Margaret Elizabeth Robinson. For services to the Girlguiding Movement in Northern Ireland.

Miss Margaret Mary Rooney. Business Support Officer, Patient and Client Support Services, Belfast Health and Social Care Trust. For services to Health and Social Care.

Mr Maurice Grahme Shearer. For services to the community through the YMCA in Carrickfergus, County Antrim.

Mr Frank Dermott Stevens. For voluntary services to Swimming in Northern Ireland.

Mr Ernest Reginald Telford. For services to the Somme Nursing Home, Belfast during Covid-19.

King’s Police Medal

Mr Darrin Jones. Chief Superintendent Police Service of Northern Ireland

Ms Kellie Janine McMillan. Superintendent Police Service of Northern Ireland

Ms Valerie Elizabeth Robinson. Constable Police Service of Northern Ireland

King’s Ambulance Service Medal

Mr Brian Joseph Maguire. Paramedic Northern Ireland Ambulance Service