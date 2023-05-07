King’s coronation ‘an opportunity of a lifetime’ for Northern Ireland attendees

(From left) Deborah Watters and Nicola Verner with Declan Donnelly and Anthony McPartlin

Those from Northern Ireland lucky enough to attend Saturday’s coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla have described the occasion as an “honour” — and there was even a chance meeting with Ant and Dec.

While thousands of people queued along The Mall in London, some special attendees were welcomed inside Westminster Abbey.

Alongside some of the world’s most famous faces, NI’s Olympic gold medal winner Dame Mary Peters, NI footballer Julie Nelson and local community workers were among the crowds packed into the historic venue.

Greater Shankill Partnership co-CEOs Jackie Redpath and Nicola Verner, as well as Irish nursing student Claire Thompson, were quick to approach TV presenting duo Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly.

Attending the coronation alongside Jackie and Nicola, NI Alternatives’ Deborah Watters was given a front-row seat at the proceedings thanks to the pair.

But due to flight cancellations over the weekend, Deborah almost didn’t make it at all.

She described the “chaos and panic” that ensued at Belfast City Airport, as many people feared they would miss the occasion.

“Most people were in the same boat: a lot were travelling for the coronation,” she said.

After two cancellations, Deborah boarded a late flight on Friday night and arrived in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Despite the panic, she said it was a “privilege” to attend the coronation and to represent the Protestant, unionist and loyalist community in Northern Ireland.

“I reached my hotel around 2.30am, which meant I had very little sleep, as I had to get up early so I would be ready to go to Westminster Abbey at 7am,” she said.

“Once I got there, it was all worth it. I can’t put into words how privileged and honoured I felt to be there.

“It was an opportunity of a lifetime for someone like me. I was there not only representing myself, but also working-class Protestant communities.

“When you don’t have a lot in your life, identity becomes important. For loyalists who are loyal to the King, Crown and the monarchy, this was significant moment in history.”

Despite the difficulties she faced, Deborah said that the occasion was an unforgettable experience that “brought people together during a time of crisis”.

NI football international Julie Nelson during the coronation

Julie Nelson also faced travel hurdles, with her flight from Belfast cancelled just hours before take-off, leading to a “stressful journey” via Dublin that took more than 12 hours.

“Thankfully we made it to London just before midnight on Friday night,” said Julie.

“It was worthwhile to be part of such a momentous occasion.”

The Crusaders Strikers FC defender described the experience as something she’ll never forget.

“It was surreal being inside the Abbey for the service and to be within touching distance of the newly crowned King and Queen as they left,” she said.

“That is something that I will never forget.”

Gareth Miller representing the Royal British Legion during the coronation

Cookstown’s Gareth Miller, meanwhile, participated in the procession as a Royal British Legion Standard Bearer.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, he explained that it was an “honour” to be invited to take part on the day, with it being the first time the Royal British Legion has been involved in such an event.

Gareth said: “It was an honour and privilege to be invited to participate in the procession.

“It was the first time the Royal British Legion has ever been involved in such an occasion and we were the only non-military organisation to be asked to take part in the King’s coronation.

“We provided a guard of honour of 100 Standards at Parliament Square.”

The Standard Bearer stated that one moment that stood out for him, was the “spectacular parade of over 8,000 troops”.

“It was amazing to be one of the first people to see the King pass on his way back to Buckingham Palace,” said Gareth.

“The experience will be cherished and shared with friends and family over many generations.”

God save the King: Charles is crownd King during coronation service

Meanwhile, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, who attended along with fellow party leaders Michelle O’Neill, Doug Beattie, Naomi Long, Colum Eastwood and Jim Allister, said he felt that “the people of Northern Ireland were well-represented at the service”.

“It was great to see so many people from NI present in the Abbey, with some taking part in the ceremony itself,” said Sir Jeffrey.

“I felt that NI was very well represented, in terms of the people from right across NI that attended and those watching the events from the outside.

“The atmosphere at the service itself, and in London, was one of great excitement.

“It was a huge historic moment that many of us haven’t witnessed before and perhaps one that some of us will never see again.”