King’s coronation marks a ‘gear change’, says NI bishop involved in historic ceremony

Church of Ireland Primate of All-Ireland John McDowell said the ceremony marked a “beginning”

Archbishop John McDowell (on right, in red robes) looks on as King Charles III holds the Sovereign's Orb during the coronation ceremony. Pic: Getty — © Getty Images

King Charles’ coronation on Saturday has marked a “gear change” in traditional royal events, according to the church leader who presented the Sovereign’s Orb as part of the ceremony.

The Sovereign's Orb is a hollowed gold ball topped with a cross and decorated with clusters of various jewels. It is handed to the monarch on their coronation day to symbolise the Christian world.

The jewels are banded to divide the orb up into three sections to represent the three continents known in medieval times.

During the coronation service, more than 20m people watched as the Church of Ireland Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All-Ireland John McDowell handed the orb to the Archbishop of Canterbury, who placed it in Charles’ hand.

Mr McDowell said he felt the occasion marked a new “beginning”.

"I’ve been fortunate enough to be involved in quite a number of those big state occasions; the Queen’s funeral and various jubilees over the past number of years,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

"They were extraordinarily significant because of her longevity, particularly the atmosphere around the time of the funeral.

"This one took a bit of a gear change because it felt you were at the beginning of something rather than marking steps along the way or the end of something.

"The service and I think the feeling around London at the time was different from any of those previous occasions.”

The significance of a representative of the church in Ireland presenting the orb is a development that has arisen from the King’s desire to reflect the diversity of the United Kingdom, Mr McDowell said.

"In reality it is a reminder to the King that there is a higher power and a higher authority and that needs to be borne in mind in the things that he does and says,” he said.

"I’m not sure if there is ‘normal practice’ in terms of a coronation, but it didn’t happen in 1953, but that was a long time ago.

"It was a different world in a way and since then, within the United Kingdom because of the devolution of powers and because the King has had a particular interest in Ireland and Northern Ireland, there must have been a desire to reflect that in some way or another in the ceremony.”

The role came with some degree of pressure. Over 18m viewers tuned in to watch the lavish ceremony, which was broadcast simultaneously on a range of channels between 11.00am and 1.00pm on Saturday.

Figures peaked at 20.4 million at the moment the King was crowned, just moments after the Archbishop had carried out his duties.

"I would have heard a couple of weeks before. In one sense it’s not a complicated physical thing to do, or complicated ritual in any way,” said Mr McDowell.

"But at the same time it’s the build-up to what’s a very significant moment for the people of the United Kingdom and far beyond.

"You want to make sure you try to do it in the spirit of the occasion.”