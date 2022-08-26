King’s Hall: A new era begins for iconic Belfast building as scaffolding comes down

Scaffolding covering the front of the iconic King's Hall building in Belfast has come down - marking a new era for the famous venue.

Dating back to 1934, King's Hall was the largest exhibition venue in Northern Ireland and became a marquee boxing venue, with fighters such as Rinty Monaghan, Barry McGuigan, Dave McAuley and Tyson Fury stepping into the ring there over the years.

The building in south Belfast has undergone a makeover and, along with the surrounding land, is being transformed into a "wellbeing park".

Costing an estimated £100m, the project is a joint venture between Belfast developer Benmore Group and UK healthcare and property investor Octopus Real Estate, going by the name Benmore Octopus.

It will feature health, community and leisure facilities, alongside a hotel, restaurants, a care home and a gym.

In June 2021, a life sciences firm called Dataworks opened its doors on the site.

The site has been vacant since 2013 and work started on the new wellbeing park at the end of 2019.

Speaking at the time, a spokesperson for Benmore Octopus said that, when complete, the development will boost the economy to the tune of £47m each year, while supporting 640 full-time equivalent jobs.

Benmore Octopus director David Burrows added: "The start of construction at the King's Hall Health and Wellbeing Park marks a milestone on our journey to create one of the most innovative healthcare hubs in the UK and Ireland.

"We are particularly delighted to be protecting and enhancing the iconic King's Hall building, one which will sit at the centre of our plans for the park as a proud asset for the city."

It is expected the project will be completed by 2024.

In terms of the housing element of the plans, Choice Housing, along with its subsidiary Maple and May, is developing 81 new apartments on the site, which will be made up of 45 new one and two bedroom apartments for over 55s.

Another 36 apartments will be leased through Maple and May as private rental units. These will include a mix of one and two bedroom apartments.

Michael McDonnell, chief executive of Choice Housing, said: “The transformation of this historic site into an innovative health and wellbeing hub will not only enhance the area but will place Northern Ireland amongst the very best in global innovation.

“The investment in mixed tenure residential living is a long-term commitment for Choice and being part of this regeneration project allows us to further demonstrate the benefits of this as a long-term sustainable housing option.

“There has been significant investment in the Belfast City Council area with 15 developments completed in the last three years, an investment of over £66m which further demonstrates our commitment to addressing the growing need for quality affordable housing in the Belfast area”.