Kingsmill massacre gunman will have to answer for his sins following death, says sole survivor Alan Black

The sole survivor of the Kingsmill massacre has said the death of Malachy McParland — the suspected lead IRA gunman in the attack — means he will now have to “answer for his sins”.

McParland (70) died from cancer in a hospital in Dublin earlier this month.

The brother of one Kingsmill victim said it is “mind-blowing” that McParland was never prosecuted.

Ten Protestant textile workers were murdered by an IRA gang at Kingsmill on January 5, 1976.

Alan Black survived despite being shot 18 times.

Mr Black said he believes no one responsible for the sectarian slaughter will ever be brought to justice, especially in light of the incoming NI Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill.

“I feel nothing about the death of Malachy McParland, he said.

“But he’s met his maker now — and I do feel that people have to answer for their sins.

“I take no joy in anyone’s death.

“McParland’s death means he will never be brought to book for slaughtering all those innocent people and nearly killing me.”

The Kingsmill massacre happened a day after the loyalist paramilitary murders of three members of the Catholic Reavey family in nearby Whitecross and the killings of three members of the O’Dowd family some 20 miles away.

A minibus carrying workers from a factory in Glenanne was travelling on a rural road to Bessbrook when it was waved down by an armed man carrying a flashlight.

Believing it to be a security force checkpoint, the driver stopped and everyone was ordered off the vehicle.

Exiting the van, the workers were confronted by another 11 armed men.

The sole Catholic among the textile workers was instructed to step forward and was told to “get down the road and don’t look back”.

The remaining 11 men were gunned down.

A total of 136 rounds were fired; one of the IRA murder gang checked to see if there were any survivors, shooting them in the head.

Alan Black played dead and miraculously survived, despite being shot 18 times, with one bullet grazing his head.

Malachy McParland, the suspected lead IRA gunman in the attack

It is believed McParland was the lead gunman in the attack, which was admitted by a group calling itself the South Armagh Republican Action Force.

The Historical Enquiries Team (HET) later found that members of the IRA carried out the mass shooting, despite the terror group being on ceasefire at the time.

The HET said the workers were targeted because they were Protestants.

Mr Black said he believes no one will ever be brought to justice for Kingsmill.

“There just seems to be no appetite for it,” he said.

“The [perpetrators] haven’t been brought to book in the past 37 years, so I don’t think they will be now.

“McParland was living quite openly in Dublin for years, running a bicycle repair shop, and I have been told there was at least one open warrant for his arrest at the time of his death, but for all those years nothing was done.

“With this new Legacy Bill on the way, it just confirms what I’ve known for a long time: we’ll never get justice.”

Kingsmill victims John Bryans (46), Robert Chambers (19), Reginald Chapman (25), Walter Chapman (23), Robert Freeburn (50), Joseph Lemmon (46), John McConville (20), James McWhirter (58), Robert Walker (46) and Kenneth Worton (24)

It is understood McParland was shot multiple times in a firefight with members of the Parachute Regiment near the Mountain House Inn on the Newry to Newtownhamilton Road six months after the Kingsmill massacre.

McParland was part of an IRA team who attempted to ambush a covert Army observation post when a firefight ensued.

Two other IRA men involved in the incident — including Raymond McCreesh, who later died on hunger strike — holed up in a nearby house and surrendered following the intervention of a priest, while McParland escaped across the border and was treated in a hospital in Dundalk.

A fourth IRA man involved was captured the following day.

It has been reported that two of four guns recovered from the scene had been used in the Kingsmill attack.

In 1999, McParland was named under parliamentary privilege as one of the Kingsmill gunmen by then DUP leader Ian Paisley.

The bullet-ridden van that was carrying the workers

Colin Worton, whose brother Kenneth was one of the workers murdered at Kingsmill, said he cannot understand why McParland was never prosecuted.

“It’s just mind-blowing that McParland was never brought before the courts; the security forces have known for decades he was involved,” he said.

“He was shot in a shootout with the Paras and treated in hospital across the border, [remaining] in the South ever since, yet there wasn’t even an attempt to extradite him back to NI.

“The IRA said it was involved in a ‘war’. Then that became a ‘conflict’. But my brother was not involved in a war or a conflict.

“He was just a normal, innocent man on his way back from a hard day’s work when he was murdered for no other reason than he was Protestant.”

A funeral service for McParland took place last Friday in Dublin. He was cremated at Glasnevin Crematorium.