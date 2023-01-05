Kingsmill massacre: service held to mark 47th anniversary of atrocity

May Quinn, sister of victim Bobby Walker, lays a wreath at the Kingsmill memorial yesterday

Relatives of the Kingsmill massacre victims attended a service to mark the 47th anniversary of the atrocity.

Ten Protestant workmen were shot dead when an IRA gang ambushed their minibus on January 5, 1976.

Only one man, Alan Black, survived. He was shot 18 times and spent months recovering in hospital.

Ulster Unionist councillor David Taylor attended the service.

He said: “This was one of the most shocking and cruel incidents carried out by republicans during the Troubles.

“It left a lasting impact on the Protestant community in south Armagh.”

Keith Ratcliffe, a member of the TUV, said: “It is telling that so close to the dawn of a new year we have an annual reminder of the evil of republican terrorism.”

He added: “Even by the brutal standards of the IRA, the callous and openly sectarian nature of the murders stands out.”

Catholic brothers John Martin, Brian and Anthony Reavey were shot a day before the massacre. Brothers Declan (19) and Barry O’Dowd (24) and their uncle Joe (61) were shot dead by the Glenanne gang near Gilford on the same night.