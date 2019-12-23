Kinnaird Close: Man arrested after couple found dead during 'serious incident' in north Belfast

Homes have been evacuated in Kinnaird Close.

Police at the scene of a "serious incident" in the Kinnaird Close area of north Belfast on December 22nd 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Armed police carry out a search close to the Old Park road following a "serious incident" in the Kinnaird Close area of north Belfast on December 22nd 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Police at the location on Cliftonville Avenue where a suspect has been arrested following a "serious incident" in the Kinnaird Close area of north Belfast on December 22nd 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A 35-year-old man has been arrested after two people were found dead in a flat after a serious incident in Kinnaird Close in north Belfast.

He has been taken to Musgrave Police Station for questioning.

The officer leading the investigation Detective Chief Inspector Peter Montgomery said: "At around 12.55pm police received a report from a member of the public that the bodies of two people had been discovered in a flat in the area.

"The circumstances of the deaths will now be subject to investigation and post mortem examinations will take place in due course.

"At this stage it would not be appropriate to elaborate further on the circumstances as our enquiries are at an extremely early stage."

It's believed the man and woman were both stabbed.

Speaking to PA, SDLP Councillor Paul McCusker said there is anger and sadness in the local community. "Just a few days before Christmas this is the worst kind of news for any family," he said.

He described the man and woman, understood to be a couple, as "characters" who were well known in the area.

"A few days before Christmas this couple's poor family will get this devastating and horrific news that they have died in such conditions."

Sinn Fein councillor JJ Magee posted: "Police investigating serious incident in the Kinnaird area. I would ask residents to fully co-operate with the policing operation and to be very vigilant."

The police helicopter is overhead with people in the area describing a huge police presence in Kinnaird Close.

The Belfast Telegraph understands three armed response cars were sent to the scene.

A spokesperson for the Ambulance Service said: "The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call 1.04pm on Monday relating to reports of an incident at Kinnaird Close, Belfast.

"NIAS despatched one Rapid Response Paramedic and one officer to the scene.

"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, no one was transferred to hospital."