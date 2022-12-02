Kircubbin campaigner launches petition for immediate energy support payment, bemoaning ‘complete lack of dignity for our most vulnerable people’

The petition has been launched by independent pro-democracy campaigner Gareth Burns

A Co Down man has launched a petition demanding the immediate payment of energy support for Northern Ireland.

Gareth Burns, a pro-democracy campaigner and activist from Kircubbin, set up the petition using the UK Government’s online petitions portal.

He is hoping to challenge what he describes as a “complete lack of dignity” for the people of Northern Ireland.

UK Energy Minister Graham Stuart last week said the £600 payment was unlikely to be paid to bill payers before Christmas.

The roll-out of the scheme in Northern Ireland has been further complicated by the absence of an Executive at Stormont.

A further deadline of December 8 has been set by Northern Ireland Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris for its restoration, which Gareth is hoping will be adhered to.

“There should be a deadline of energy support confirmation of December 8, which ties in with the current deadline for the return of an Executive to avoid an Assembly election,” he said.

“Immediacy and urgency before Christmas is the main point, regardless of new promises for January. If it is going to be January then it has to be the first half of January.

“If payments are going in after January 19, that brings into question the fact that we could have an election on that date and also that it is the leanest time of year for most households.

“There has been a complete lack of dignity for our most vulnerable people, whilst none of us know about potential instalments, single payments or their timing.”

The comparative urgency of the roll-out in Northern Ireland and Great Britain has highlighted the differences between the two regions.

“We are also trying to gain support from people in GB who will support the petition, as they would like to see us having equality and equity with everybody in these islands,” added Gareth.

“It puzzles me why unionists are not falling over backwards to support this, as it instils continuity with GB and seems counterintuitive not to do so.”

The petition itself described the proposed payment in NI as “derisory”.

“Households in the rest of the UK are already receiving assistance with energy costs and are able to budget for them before Christmas,” it reads.

“Northern Ireland has not even had the timing on the number of instalments confirmed prior to the arrival of winter.

“In contrast to Great Britain, 68% of households in NI are on oil-fired central heating and the derisory payment for this has already been delayed until 2023.

“The most vulnerable have no help via electricity credits or extra income for prepay meters.”

Launched on November 21, the petition has attracted 600-plus signatures to date.