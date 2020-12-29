Kirsty Moffett, 'cherished' Northern Ireland woman (28) who died in New Zealand crash, is laid to rest

Kirsty Moffett died in a car crash in New Zealand on Sunday

The funeral has taken place of a "beautiful and cherished" young woman from Northern Ireland who died in a car crash in New Zealand.

Kirsty Moffett (28) from Waringstown in Co Down moved to New Zealand two years ago and had been working as a physiotherapist at Dunedin Hospital on South Island.

She died on December 13 after being injured in a two-vehicle crash in the small town of Roxburgh.

The family notice described her as the cherished daughter of Sam and Hazel, and beloved sister of Lauren, Natasha and Nathan.

Mourning: The funeral cortege of Kirsty Moffett arrives at Waringstown Presbyterian Church

A private funeral took place yesterday afternoon in Waringstown Presbyterian Church, followed by committal in the adjoining cemetery.

A service of worship, giving thanks for her life, was also streamed online yesterday evening featuring tributes from church leaders from New Zealand, Lincoln and Northern Ireland.

A former pupil of Banbridge High School and physiotherapy graduate at Ulster University, Ms Moffett had just celebrated her 28th birthday before the crash.

Known as a gifted runner, she was previously a Northern Ireland under-21 champion at the 200 metres, and in October this year became the first woman to win a gruelling cross-country race in Dunedin.

In a recorded tribute watched by the family, Pastor Azriel Gray from Grace Church in Dunedin spoke of how Ms Moffett had been a popular youth group leader and part of the church music team.

"Kirsty's the sort of person that every pastor appreciates being a part of their church," he said.

"She made a quiet, unassuming entry into the church yet brought skill, energy and Christian grace to our community."

Kirsty Moffett

He added that she had been an obvious choice to become a youth group leader, giving her time after long shifts at the hospital.

"She was a hit with the young ladies in the youth group. She would take them out for lunch, for hot chocolate or coffee and she was a spiritual older sister to them and would talk with them about life," he said.

"We're still amazed at not only how many people she connected with, but how many people she spent quality time with."

He said around 120 attended a memorial for her in Dunedin, including friends from church and work as well as many of her physio clients "whom she loved and cared for".

Addressing her family, Pastor Gray said: "Although many of us here in New Zealand haven't met you, through Kirsty we feel like we have become friends for life with you.

"Should you make it here at any point there will be doors and arms open wide to receive you. Thank you for sharing Kirsty with us."

Pastor Maurice Kinnaird from TCM Baptist Church in Lincoln knew Ms Moffett from when she lived in the city.

He described her as "a deep thinker" who was devoted to her family and friends, faith, career and fitness. Also speaking at the service was Rev Dr Philip McConnell, a former minister at Waringstown during Ms Moffett's early years.

He told the family: "Our hearts really break and ache because of the loss of your beautiful, cherished daughter and sister Kirsty."

He said Ms Moffett's colleagues in Dunedin Hospital joined the family in remembering her as someone who was "selfless... with a heart for everyone, smart, funny and adventurous".

Speaking earlier this month, Ms Moffett's uncle, Rev Adrian Moffett, said her family had been comforted by a smiling picture of Kirsty after winning a 26km run in New Zealand.