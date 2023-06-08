Kiss rocker Gene Simmons says reforming Stormont is ‘important’ as he praises Ian Paisley Snr

Kiss frontman Gene Simmons has said he hopes Stormont’s Executive will be reformed, as he admits he did not know DUP MP Ian Paisley prior to attending the House of Commons with him.

The rock star was photographed visiting a Prime Minister’s Questions session in the UK Parliament on Wednesday as an invited guest of Mr Paisley.

Speaking on BBC BBC Radio Ulster’s Good Morning Ulster, he said: “It’s important the people (of Northern Ireland) and their business gets done. Northern Ireland is just as important as any country on the face of the planet and you can’t have people pointing fingers saying ‘blah blah blah’.

"It’s the government's job to take care of people’s needs. I hope everything gets back in order in Northern Ireland.”

Gene Simmons of Kiss on stage

Read more Ian Paisley hosts Kiss star Gene Simmons for Houses of Parliament tour

Asked about his relationship with the DUP MP, the bassist said he did not know Mr Paisley prior to his appearance alongside him.

“I did not (know him), one of our crew mentioned something, I guess he was a big fan or something. I did know about his father of course, the legendary Ian (Paisley) Snr, with what he did for Ireland."

On Wednesday, Mr Paisley Jnr said Mr Simmons had “a genuine interest both in the history and the theology”.

"It's great to have him here, an honour to have guests here and it's great when they're passionate and interested and they can tell the world about the importance of this building and democracy and what it means for people here," he added.

Mr Simmons said his arrival into the UK faced a delay after airspace was restricted at several London airports following a visit from Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“He invited me to come and visit him at the House of Commons, and all the airports in England closed down because of the President of the Ukraine Mr Zelenskyy was due to arrive. We have a private jet.

"All of sudden, the MP called in a favour and we were allowed to land near London and so it was. I was grateful of course, and early morning (Wednesday) I went down to the House of Commons and met Ian and everyone.

"It was quite an amazing day, the history, the hallowed halls of democracy. It was very inspiring.”

The rock star said he noticed a difference in the behaviour of the UK’s political system in comparison to the United States Congress.

"I think it's called civility, you have the Conservatives and the other side, Labour. People who were calling themselves the Right Honourable this and that, while disagreeing. It’s a level of civility which doesn’t exist in America.”

Mr Simmons’ arrival in the politics hub of London caused a stir with several MPs posting photographs of the famous rock star walking around the Commons.

"They’re a peculiar bunch,” he said, adding in the past he’s also visited the Irish Dáil Éireann hoping to meet the Taoiseach.

"I was a sixth grade teacher in the New York City public system and I used to teach things like Guy Fawkes, so I am fascinated by all of that.

"I think it’s really important for people to see where the businesses is done. It’s important to understand elected officials are busy doing your work.”

Despite an interest in politics, Mr Simmons said a potential political career isn’t for him, admitting the role “doesn’t pay enough.”

"I could perform one night and make more than (the salary) in a year. Should I be called, I’d do it for $1 though.”