Kneecap: Belfast rap trio ‘haven’t stopped laughing’ over reaction to controversial PSNI mural

A rap trio who were criticised earlier this week for unveiling a mural depicting a burning PSNI Land Rover said they “haven’t stopped laughing” over the row.

Kneecap revealed the artwork in west Belfast’s Falls Road ahead of their Feile An Phobail gig at Falls Park last Saturday.

The image featured a PSNI Land Rover in flames accompanied by the writing “nil fáilte roimh an RUC”, the Irish translation for “the RUC aren’t welcome”.

The image was condemned by unionist politicians including DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson who called it “offensive to every serving police officer in Northern Ireland”.

The Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie suggested the hip-hop trio’s actions had fostered hatred and was “grooming a new generation of young people with insidious messaging.”

Speaking to The Guardian newspaper on Friday group members Moglai Bap and Mo Chara disputed the image was sectarian in nature.

“We haven’t stopped laughing,” Moglai Bap said.

“We left for Europe the day after it all kicked off. We had no converters for our phones so we haven’t had a lot of access to social media for the last few days.

“Our manager contacted us to let us know the craic but we hadn’t read anything.

“The reality is we’re stuck in the middle.

“Not only do we have loyalists and unionists on one side, we have dissident republicans on the other. I think that sums up what we stand for.

“It’s not like we’re the cultural wing of the CIRA [Continuity Irish Republican Army] or something.”

“Anti-police sentiment has been longstanding in the hip-hop community. This isn’t new. We didn’t burn a police Land Rover, we painted one.

“Some people are more worried about a piece of art than the effigies of real politicians hanging off bonfires. We don’t want to be fighting or advocating violence. We want people to be thinking.”

Criticism of the group’s art also came from the Justice Minister Naomi Long who claimed she did not think the mural would do the band “any harm” and that they “court controversy”.

During the week, the group personally thanked “the DUP and their supporters” for their reaction to recent events.

“It was just confusing more than anything,” added Mo Chara.

“I looked at the... thing a million times, thinking: ‘How is this in any way sectarian?’

“We took the design from a PSNI colouring book sent out to schools because they had such poor support from young people in the community.”

Moglai Bap added: “We’re not an army. We’re just three boys from Belfast making a bit of art.”

“As for the whole mural thing? It’s all a bit Kneecap ate my hamster.”

The hip-hop band has become well-known for its anti-unionist rhetoric and controversial music in the past.

In 2019, the west Belfast outfit defended their advert for an upcoming tour, which featured the then DUP leader Arlene Foster strapped to a rocket on top of a bonfire.

Earlier that year, the group was also condemned for its "outrageous behaviour" after they led chants of "Get the Brits out now" at the Empire pub in south Belfast, which had been visited by Prince William and Kate Middleton a day earlier.