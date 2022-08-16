Kneecap: Belfast rappers respond to critics over controversial mural

'DJ Próvaí' from Irish language rap group Kneecap in front of their mural of a burning police Land Rover in west Belfast. Credit: Kneecap

A band heavily criticised for unveiling a mural depicting a burning PSNI Land Rover has described it as a “piece of fine art”.

Hip-hop trio Kneecap revealed the artwork in west Belfast ahead of their Feile An Phobail gig at Falls Park on Saturday.

Since then, questions have been raised about funding for the festival due to pro-IRA chants heard there at a Wolfe Tones concert.

Kneecap commented on the controversy while abroad working in Europe.

They tweeted: “We’re currently in Hungary performing at Europe’s largest festival - bringing the Irish language around the world

“Dropyard, 8.30pm. As for the mural, it is just a piece of fine art.”

Amongst those outraged by the group’s behaviour was UUP leader Doug Beattie who suggested their actions “fostered hatred” and was “grooming a new generation of young people with insidious messaging.”

The leader of the DUP, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson took to Twitter to condemn the mural, describing it as "offensive to every serving police officer in Northern Ireland & to many in wider community.”

However, other people defended Kneecap saying that musicians and artists should be able to freely express themselves.

The group personally thanked “the DUP and their supporters” for their reaction to recent events.

The hip-hop band has become well-known for its anti-unionist rhetoric and controversial music in the past.

In 2019, the west Belfast outfit defended their advert for an upcoming tour, which featured the then DUP leader Arlene Foster strapped to a rocket on top of a bonfire.

Earlier that year, the group was also condemned for its "outrageous behaviour" after they led chants of "Get the Brits out now" at the Empire pub in south Belfast, which had been visited by Prince William and Kate Middleton a day earlier.