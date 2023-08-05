Kneecap share video with Gerry Adams ahead of their Feile an Phobail performance next week

The hip-hop trio are set to perform at the Feile next week

Bi-lingual Belfast rappers Kneecap have confirmed former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams will attend their Feile an Phobail gig next week in a playful video shared on social media.

The hip-hop trio will perform to a crowd of thousands next Friday in Falls Park in Belfast as part of the festival.

Taking to social media, the group – who are made up of rappers DJ Próvaí, Mo Chara and Móglaí Bap – wrote: “Big @GerryAdamsSF will be at the gig next Friday for @FeileBelfast with his bottle of bucky.”

In the video, which is entirely in Irish, Mr Adams is wearing a Féile an Phobail 2023 t-shirt and is handed a bottle of Buckfast fortified wine by DJ Próvaí, who is best known for wearing a balaclava with the Irish tricolour print.

He then thanks the group before the trio raise their middle fingers to the camera, however, Mr Adams does not join in with the gesture.

The trio also confirmed they would be unveiling a new mural on the same date at The Hawthorn Bar in Belfast. The art follows Kneecap’s headline-making gig last year where they unveiled a mural of a PSNI Land Rover on fire ahead of their performance.

The mural was criticised by the DUP, UUP and Alliance leaders. Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said the act was “offensive to every serving police officer in Northern Ireland and to many in the wider community”, while UUP leader Doug Beattie accused the group of “foster(ing) hatred” and “grooming a new generation of young people with insidious messaging”.

The group later hit back in an interview with The Daily Telegraph in which they accused some politicians of being more concerned about a piece of art than effigies of real politicians burning on bonfires.

At the time, Móglaí Bap said: “It’s always individual people like us causing ‘tension’.

“When in reality, we have politicians in the DUP who are really causing the divide. They like to blame us for sectarianism – coming from a state that was born out of sectarianism, I think it’s very rich.”

Mo Chara added: “It’s a very easy thing for politicians to jump on, but it’s not like we started this argument, it’s been there forever.

“We just decided to make a bit of art representing that thought. It’s not even original – we're about 30 years behind America with this f***ing idea!”