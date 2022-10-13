Knife held to man’s throat in west Belfast burglary

A knife was held to a man’s throat during a burglary in west Belfast on Thursday morning, police have said.

It happened in Glenbawn Park in Dunmurry shortly before 3am.

Two men entered a house through the back door while armed with knives. They woke occupants of the house before demanding money and car keys.

Detective Sergeant McVeagh said: “One of the suspects held a knife to the male occupant’s throat, resulting in a small cut to his neck.

“The suspects then left the house by the front door and made off in the car, which was found burnt out a short time later in the Clonelly Avenue area of west Belfast.

“Two mobile phones were also taken from the property during the incident.

“One of the suspects is described as being of a heavy build while the other man is described as being of a slim build. Both men are believed to be in their late 20s or early 30s.

“This was a terrifying experience for the occupants of the property and our investigation is now underway to establish what happened, who was involved and a motive.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and saw anything suspicious, or who saw two men matching these descriptions, to call detectives on 101, quoting reference number 109 of 13/10/22.”