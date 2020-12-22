Knife held to teenager's throat during Derry burglary

A knife was held to the throat of a teenager during an aggravated burglary in Londonderry on Tuesday morning.

The incident took place at a property in Upper Bennet Street at around 10.30am.

Three masked men, at least one of whom is believed to have been armed with a knife, forced their way into the house.

They threatened the occupants, two males aged 24 and 17, demanding money.

A knife was held to the throat of the teenager and the older man was assaulted and punched several times in the face before the intruders fled with a mobile phone.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Richard Donnell said the attack was "unbelievably distressing and traumatising" for the two young men.

"They have been left not only with some physical injuries but with the shock and other after effects of this terrible experience" he said.

"I am appealing for anyone who was in the area and who saw anything that could help the investigation to please get in touch with Strand Road CID by calling 101, quoting reference 548 22/12/20.”

The public can also submit a report online using the PSNI's non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ .

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.