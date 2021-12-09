Knife held to throat of homeowner during aggravated burglary in Ballymena

Two men have been arrested after thieves held a knife to a man’s throat in Ballymena.

The homeowner was woken up and threatened by two men demanding money during an aggravated burglary in the early hours of Thursday morning.

It was reported at about 4.20am that a property had been broken into in Carnduff Drive.

“The homeowner was woken up and a knife was held up to him by one of the men who demanded money. The victim also had the knife held to his throat,” a PSNI detective said.

“We have subsequently arrested two men who are currently in custody assisting with our enquiries.

“Our investigation into this distressing incident is continuing and we are appealing for anyone who may have been in the area this morning or who may have captured CCTV footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 171 09/12/21.