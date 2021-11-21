Knifepoint robbery in south Belfast condemned – two men and woman charged

A knifepoint robbery in south Belfast on Saturday has been condemned as “shocking” by a local SDLP councillor.

Police said a 24-year-old man’s phone was stolen during the attack in Raby Street just before 1.10am in the morning.

Two men and a woman have since been charged with robbery following the incident.

The two men aged 36 and 41-years-of-age have also been charged with criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

They are expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

The 35-year-old woman will appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on December 17.

As is normal procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Police said a woman knocked the victim’s car window before two other men approached the vehicle and got in.

A man armed with a knife got in the front seat and threatened the car owner.

The victim is said to have escaped towards Ormeau Park and was assisted by members of the public, according to police.

Botanic Councillor Gary McKeown said his thoughts were with the driver after the “distressing incident”.

“For someone to be the victim of a crime like this when they were just sitting in their vehicle is shocking and must be condemned in the strongest possible terms,” he said.

"This is a vibrant and popular part of the city for both residents and visitors, but like anywhere it's not without its issues, and I'm in regular contact with police regarding this. I would urge anyone with any information to contact them."

The PSNI previously appealed for witnesses to come forward.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Gardiner said: "The male who got into the front of the victim's car is described as being aged in his forties with short dark hair and was wearing a t-shirt and shorts. The woman outside the vehicle is described as being aged in her mid to late thirties with dark hair in a ponytail.

"Thankfully, the victim was physically uninjured, however, this was a very distressing incident.

"We are appealing to anyone with information, who was in the area at the time or who may have dashcam or other footage to contact police on 101 quoting reference 106 of 20/11/21."