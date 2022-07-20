Knives and an axe found near children’s park in east Belfast

One of the weapons found in east Belfast this morning (Credit: PSNI)

A knife which was found near a children's park this morning (Photo: PSNI)

A hatchet axe recovered by the PSNI this morning in east Belfast (Photo: PSNI)

Knives and an axe have been found near a children’s play park in east Belfast, PSNI officers have said.

It follows searches on Beechfield Street on Wednesday.

Inspector Pete Cunningham said “We have recovered a number of items, including two knives, an axe and two small, clear plastic bags, often used for dealing illegal drugs.

"The items were recovered near a park where children play and thankfully were recovered by Police before any potential serious incident.

"We are appealing to the public to be mindful of the dangers of these types of weapons and evidence of illegal drug use. Anyone with any information about dangerous weapons or illegal drug use or supply should contact Police on 101."

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, you can provide information via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.