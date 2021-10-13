Knockloughrim murder: ‘Shock and disbelief’ in rural community after woman dies in car fire

An MLA has described the sense of “shock and disbelief” in a small rural community where a woman in her 50s died after a car was set on fire outside a property in Co Londonderry.

Police confirmed late on Tuesday night a 59-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The incident happened at around 5.40am on Tuesday morning in the Quarry Road area of Knockloughrim.

Read more Murder investigation launched after woman dies in Co Derry car blaze

Police said a car was set alight outside the home before emergency services attended the scene.

The woman in the car was taken to hospital for treatment, however police confirmed she died as a result of her injuries.

A murder investigation is now underway.

Speaking to BBC Good Morning Ulster, DUP MLA for Mid Ulster Keith Buchanan said it was a “terrifying” incident and his thoughts and prayers were with the families involved.

He said around 300 people live in the Knockloughrim and Quarry Road area where the vehicle was found and it was a quiet rural area with about 30 houses.

“It’s a very small little place, and this kind of thing doesn’t happen, indeed it doesn’t happen often anywhere in Northern Ireland,” Mr Buchanan said.

“There’s a real sense of shock in that small rural place, everybody knows everyone else, and I was speaking to a few people yesterday and there’s just that sense of disbelief.

“It’s my understanding that this gentleman has been arrested and they’re (PSNI) appealing for information for anyone that has seen anything or heard anything to contact them so that investigation will run its course and we’ll let it run its course.

“You can see some social media reaction yesterday evening and people are clearly shocked because it’s such a small, small place where everyone knows everyone else literally.

"And social media comments are just very, very sad to read and people are probably only waking up this morning to hear this news because it has only come out late last night.”

Police at the scene of an incident on Quarry Road in Gulladuff on October 12, 2021 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Commenting on Twitter, deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said: “Cruel. Thinking of the family of of this woman. The eleventh victim to die since the start of the Covid pandemic and first lockdown.”

Sinn Fein MLA Emma Sheerin also expressed her “shock” and that of the local community.

“My thoughts are with the women’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time.

“A police murder investigation is underway and I would call on anyone with any information which may help those inquiries to contact the PSNI,” she said.

The SDLP’s Dolores Kelly said the “horrific death” had “shown the need for society to tackle violence against women”.

"My thoughts go out to this woman’s family and friends and to the community in Knockloughrim who are shocked and saddened that this has taken place in their quiet village,” she said.

"It’s heartbreaking to hear women of all ages share their stories of harassment and abuse. This situation has reached a crisis point and people across society are at last sitting up and taking notice, it cannot continue anymore.”

In a statement, the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service confirmed that a 999 call was received at 5.39am on Tuesday 12 October 2021 following reports of a car on fire in the Gulladuff area.

A spokesperson added: “NIAS despatched three emergency crews to the scene along with two doctors.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken to RVH and another to Causeway hospital.”

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: “At around 5.40am this morning (October 12) police received a report of a car on fire outside a house on the road.

"Police and NIFRS attended the scene and a woman, aged in her 50s, who was in the car was taken to hospital for treatment.

“Sadly, despite the best efforts of hospital staff, she succumbed to her injuries and died in hospital yesterday evening.

“A 59-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He has also been taken to hospital for treatment for burn injuries.

“My investigation is at a very early stage and I would appeal to anyone who was on the Quarry Road early this morning and who witnessed anything to contact Detectives on 101 quoting reference 227 12/10/21.”