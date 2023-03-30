Kristina Trufelli: Tributes paid to former co-owner of Barry’s Amusements following ‘untimely death’

Happy memories: Kristina and Lisa Trufelli with their father Frank

Tributes have been paid to Kristina Trufelli, the former co-owner of Barry's Amusements in Portrush.

A funeral notice for the mother-of-two states that she passed away “peacefully” on Wednesday.

Kristina’s father, Frank, was the son of circus director Francesco and trapeze artist Evelyn. His parents were of Italian origin and they toured Ireland every year and put down permanent roots in Portrush in 1926.

The Trufelli family then owned Barry’s for a period of 93 years until they sold it in 2021.

Frank died aged 78 in 2007 .

The funeral notice for Kristina adds: “Kristina Evelyn (Stina), beloved daughter of the late Frank and Kirsten, step-daughter of Alice, dearly loved mother of Francesca and Max, much loved sister of Lisa, sister-in-law of Garth and dear aunt of Rebecca, Benjamin, Oliver and Louisa.

“Service of thanksgiving in Holy Trinity Parish Church, Portrush on Friday at 1.00pm followed by interment in Ballywillan Cemetery.

“Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished to Cancer Research NI c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF or online at hughwadefuneraldirectors.com

“Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by all her family and friends.”

East Derry SDLP MLA Cara Hunter said: "So sad to learn of the passing of Kristina Trufelli, former Barry’s co-owner.

"My thoughts and prayers are with her family."

Former Barry's staff member Barry Torrens added: "I received the news with disbelief about the passing of Kristina Trufelli.

"I’ve known her since I worked in Barry’s in the early 1980s and found her to be a polite, gentle, fun loving person and one of the kindest people I’ve known. My sincerest sympathies are with her children and her sister Lisa and family."

Causeway Coast and Glens UUP councillors Norman Hills and Sandra Hunter also paid their respects.

Cllr Hunter continued: "Saddened to hear the untimely death of Kristina Trufelli, along with her sister Lisa they were the backbone of ‘Barry’s’ for many years. Sincere Sympathies to the family circle."