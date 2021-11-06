Lack of an end date reason DUP stalling on welfare mitigation

A blockage in progressing welfare mitigation legislation through the Assembly is due to there being no end date on the proposals, it has emerged.

It comes after Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey accused the DUP of continually halting it being put on the Executive’s agenda for discussion.

Already drawn up and funded, welfare mitigation includes the permanent extension of payments for those impacted by the bedroom tax and the two-child limit.

Under the tax, claimants receive less in benefits if they live in a housing association or council property and have one or more spare bedrooms.

The two-child limit restricts support for families claiming child tax credit or universal credit to the first two youngsters.

Ms Hargey said that over the last 18 months she had attempted to get welfare proposals to the Executive for debate and the DUP had blocked this 41 times.

“Binning the bedroom tax and extending welfare protections for low-paid workers, families and the most vulnerable is a key priority for me,” she said.

“The extension of these protections was agreed in January 2020 as part of New Decade, New Approach, but once again the DUP has reneged on an agreement.

“It is obvious that the DUP care little about the interests of ordinary workers and families.

“The DUP can delay change but they can’t stop it. This DUP bad faith is blocking my proposals which would put money in the pockets of low-paid workers and families and some of the most vulnerable people in our communities.

“My legislation would close loopholes which have caused hundreds of families with children to be denied access to payments.

“This is unacceptable, and I am calling on the DUP to end its blockage and get this money to the pockets of the people who need it most.”

Ulster Unionist MLA Andy Allen said: “I understand there is a standoff at the Executive due to a difference in opinion on whether the new mitigation legislation should include an end date or not, which is preventing the introduction of the legislation.

“Meanwhile, loopholes that cannot be closed are adversely affecting many individuals and families across Northern Ireland at a time when many are facing a cost of living crisis.

“I would therefore call on the Executive to consider such an approach to unlocking the standoff enabling the introduction of the legislation to provide security and certainty of payment and close the loopholes.”

“I have previously suggested consideration should be given to a period of 10 years that could be extended as required by resolution of the Assembly. In reality, this could even be three or five years provided the ability to extend is included.”

In response to Ms Hargey’s comments, the DUP said: “This is nonsense from Sinn Fein.

“The Budget Act ensures there is no cliff edge. We offered to extend mitigations for the next three-year budget period but Sinn Fein wants mitigations extended permanently even though there is no money guaranteed from Westminster to pay the bill. At £40-50m a year, that’s 10-15% of the domestic regional rate.”