Lack of dates for retail and hospitality sectors in Northern Ireland 'bitterly disappointing'

Stormont's failure to include dates for the reopening of businesses in its latest lockdown easing plan is a "missed opportunity", retail leaders have said.

A number of relaxations were announced yesterday, including the return of primary school pupils and the end of the stay-at-home policy.

However, there was little joy for retail and hospitality as the Executive once again failed to provide dates for reopening.

While non-essential retailers will be allowed to operate on a click-and-collect basis from next month, industry leaders said the plans did not go far enough.

Garden centres and plant nurseries can offer the service from April 1, while all non-essential retailers can offer click-and-collect from April 12.

Hospitality Ulster chief executive Colin Neill called for the data behind decisions to be published. He said there were growing concerns that decisions "are based on bias, particularly a historical bias against premises selling alcohol".

"The people that work in it have a right to see the data that is being used to make decisions," Mr Neill added.

"This is a call for transparency in the decision-making process. We need to develop a level of faith that the reopening programme, and any future Covid restrictions, are based on real and accurate data. How do we know if we don't have the information? Let us see it.

"We need the Government to engage with us, listen to us and understand the economic levers that need to be pulled."

Belfast Chamber chief executive Simon Hamilton agreed with Mr Neill, saying the Executive's announcement "totally underwhelms".

"No indicative dates for reopening and no transparency on what data is being used to move us through the steps. Another opportunity to give businesses hope missed," the former DUP minister added.

Retail NI's Glyn Roberts said that while click-and-collect services would provide a "much-needed lifeline", the relaxations "fall very short". "Why is it the Scottish Government can give dates for these vital sectors to reopen, yet our Executive cannot?" he asked.

"Non-essential retail should have been given a date in April to reopen alongside immediate preparation to ensure our high streets have Covid marshals and public hand sanitisers in place to limit transmission.

"This is a bitterly disappointing decision which lets down thousands of struggling small business owners and their staff."

Roger Pollen, the head of the Federation of Small Businesses in Northern Ireland, also welcomed the decision on click-and-collect but said it was "not a game-changer".

"While these moves represent some progress, given the continued success of the vaccine programme and vast improvement in the public health situation, we wish to see greater easements in the coming weeks," he added.

Londonderry Chamber president Dawn McLaughlin, meanwhile, questioned the 11-day gap between allowing click-and-collect for garden centres and other businesses.

She said it was "difficult to understand and it is disappointing that all shops will not be able to operate this vital service from the same day".