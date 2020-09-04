Lack of public toilets at north coast tourist spots causing a stink

Councillors call for action after staffing issue is blamed

A lack of public toilet facilities at tourist hotspots on the north coast has caused a stink.

Most cubicles were out of action in the seaside town of Portstewart at the weekend, drawing complaints from locals.

The state of the lavatories was branded "an absolute disgrace".

The issue was raised during a meeting of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council this week.

DUP councillor John McAuley said it was now a familiar issue.

He explained: "Within the minutes of the last (Environmental Services Committee) meeting it was raised about the public toilets not being open on bank holidays in Portrush.

"It was reported back that there was a staffing issue and a cleansing issue and that all had been resolved.

"However, there was a very similar issue on Sunday past in Portstewart. The toilets may have been open but only one of the three cubicles was usable, the other two were locked shut and the hand sanitiser was broken.

"To be honest they would have been better closed as they were an absolute disgrace.

"These are basic facilities, they would need to be at least usable. I'm not sure appealing is the word you would use for a toilet facility but they would certainly need to be usable for the tourist industry. They need to be fresh and clean - they are totally unacceptable for tourist areas who are trying to attract people."

Mr McAuley called for a review of the situation by the council's director of environmental services, Aidan McPeake.

DUP councillor George Duddy added: "With regards to toilets, I think council needs to look at the capacity of our toilets now, especially our seaside resorts and particularly Benone if people are now deciding to stay at home instead of flying off to foreign climes.

"I concur with Cllr McAuley with regards to the weekend and perhaps we need to look at staffing and increasing staffing. If there are staff furloughed maybe it would be a suggestion to bring them in to assist and help with the toilets, etc."

UUP councillor Joan Baird offered her support to Mr Duddy and said: "The toilets at Dunseverick have been closed as well and there have been people camping there.

"Dunseverick Harbour was packed and there were no toilets open and the nearest toilets were four miles away at Ballintoy."

Mr McPeake, the council's director of environmental services, said he would check the issue out as he was unaware there was a problem with those particular facilities.