Lack of Stormont budget “huge blow” for PSNI: Nesbitt

Ulster Unionist MLA Mike Nesbitt has branded Stormont's failure to bring forward a draft three-year budget as "another huge blow" for the PSNI.

Mr Nesbitt, who sits on the Policing Board, said it was devastating news for the force which already had identified a £226m hole in its budget over the next three years.

“There was a ring-fenced commitment to deliver an additional £14.8m a year over the next three years for PSNI staffing," he said.

"Without delivery of that budget promise, the pressures on the police budget increase to over £270m. How can anyone expect the PSNI to keep people safe when they are having their hands tied by budget constraints?"

Mr Nesbitt said further issues arose.

“There is also the question of what happens to the funds for the Executive programme 'Tackling Paramilitary Activity', which the minister had said were to be held centrally for allocation in year. That's another £14.8m at risk,” he said.

“The PSNI have been clear: the current budget proposals could see police headcount drop by a thousand to around 6,000 officers.

" At a time when we remain committed to increasing that headcount to 7,500 this is a perverse prospect. At any time, it is not acceptable. But it is an outworking of the DUP's decision to collapse the Executive.

"Did they think that through?”