Lady Mary Peters celebrates 50th anniversary of Olympic gold medal win

Athlete joined by former competitor Heidi Rosendahl who won silver in same event

Dame Mary Peters with former MP Kate Hoey and other guests at the event in the Europa Hotel

It is half a century since Lady Mary Peters won gold at the Munich Olympic Games – providing the perfect opportunity for friends and fans to pay tribute to the Northern Ireland legend.

The Europa Hotel celebrated the 50th anniversary of Lady Mary winning her historic medal by hosting an afternoon tea while taking a walk down memory lane with the much-loved athlete on Sunday.

And it was an emotional event as Lady Mary was joined by her former competitor, Heide Rosendahl, who won the silver medal and has made her first trip to Northern Ireland to help honour her friend.

The pair were aware of one another prior to 1972, with Heide describing Lady Mary as “my favourite” ahead of the women’s pentathlon event in the 1972 Summer Olympics.

“I knew she was really good, I knew she was in good shape,” she explained.

They subsequently became good friends and Lady Mary has invited her pal to visit Northern Ireland on a number of occasions, but it has never been possible before.

“The timing wasn’t right, there was always something else on, but this time was good,” continued Heide.

“It is 50 years in Germany and they wanted to celebrate because I won two other medals but after the celebrations were over, I said ‘I’m going’.

“It’s good to be here and help Mary celebrate all the things she has done over the years.”

Conservative MP Conor Burns was also on hand to pay tribute to Lady Mary, attending what could be his last event as Minister for State for Northern Ireland.

Describing Lady Mary as “one of the people who has had the greatest impact on me” during his time in post, he said: “It is an enormous privilege to be with you today in Belfast.”

Addressing the packed out crowd at the Europa Hotel’s ballroom, Mr Burns continued: “Looking at every occasion where I have seen her, her glamour, her style, her radiance, her humour, I am always reminded of an occasion where I was looking after the late Lady Thatcher.

“People would come up to her and say it was wonderful to see her looking well, and I said to Margaret that it was an insult.

“She asked what I meant and I replied, ‘Do you remember what Enoch Powell said at his 80th birthday?’

“He said, ‘There are three stages in life, there is youth, there is middle age, and there is you’re looking well’ and I would say to Mary that it is wonderful to see you looking absolutely fantastic as always.”

Mr Burns also said while many people who achieve the pinnacle of their career “rest on that”, Lady Mary has spent “every waking moment of her life since that tremendous triumph to give back, to inspire, to give hope and optimism to the next generation”.

Demonstrating this, members of YouthAction’s Rainbow Factory School of Performing Arts, just one of the many youth groups supported by Lady Mary over the years, were on hand to pay special tribute in the form of a surprise performance of her favourite song, Imagine.

Maire Campbell, the group’s artistic director, said: “For a lot of people, Northern Ireland is a dark place at times.

“When I was young, I was out feeding cows but young people now they read it all, they absorb it all.

“Mental health has never been in such a crisis as it is now but someone like Mary, she dared to imagine she could do it.”

Responding to the glowing tributes, Lady Mary said Sunday’s event was “emotional” and provided the opportunity to spend time with friends as she no longer has any family living in Northern Ireland.

"I didn’t expect all the lovely words, I have supported Youth Action for 50 years so that was a special tribute,” she said.

"It’s been very emotional and I feel very humbled, I have always loved young people and want to see them do well in life.

"I have had such a wonderful time travelling the world, keeping fit and making great friends. I want to inspire the next generation to succeed in whatever role they take in life.”