Lady Mary Peters: I’m thrilled to be part of coronation parade

But Olympic heroine admits the Queen will not be far from her thoughts this Saturday

Lady Mary Peters during the Order of the Garter Service at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in 2019.

Lady Mary Peters fondly remembers June 2, 1953. It was the first time she had sat down in front of a television.

Not long moved to Ballymena from her childhood home in Liverpool, she was invited to her new friend’s house to watch the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II.

Almost 70 years later she will be amongst the first people on parade behind the new King Charles III at his own coronation as it moves around London on Saturday.

And as she heads over to take her place in the ceremony, invited to do so as a Lady Companion of the Order of the Garter, she has been reminiscing with that old school friend from Ballymena ahead of her journey.

“It’s funny, but I was just reflecting on this yesterday,” said Lady Mary, whose gold medal achievement in the 1972 Munich Olympics made her a household name.

“I remember arriving in Ballymena as a young girl from England and I suppose it’s because we were both a little bit different, but my first proper new friend, and someone who I’ve stayed in touch with, was Elizabeth O’Kane.

“She was Catholic, I was English and we sort of gravitated to each other. Her family had a television, the first one I can remember seeing in Ballymena 70 years ago.

“She kindly invited me to visit and we watched the coronation of the Queen as schoolgirls. That was a wonderful occasion to watch.

“Elizabeth phoned me yesterday to wish me a safe and happy journey over to London and it was lovely to remember those times.

“Seven decades later here I am actually invited to take part in one and it’s a thrill for me to be involved.”

Lady Mary Peters will attend the coronation. Picture by Kevin Scott

Lady Mary Peters may have mingled with royalty more than most Northern Ireland people in her life, but she says every minute in their company holds a special place in her heart.

And as a Lady Companion of the Order of the Garter, an honour bestowed on her in 2019, Lady Mary will be one of the honoured few to be taking part in the coronation of King Charles III this week.

Lady Mary (83) will head over to London today to join invited distinguished guests as part of the parade through the streets of the capital.

She said the honour is the latest in a long list of treasured memories she has amassed over the years

“It’s always a privilege to be in their company and it’s something that has happened to me quite often, something I’m always thankful for having the opportunity to do,” she said.

“I have been extremely fortunate in what I’ve been able to do and receiving an invite to the coronation of King Charles III is not something I ever expected. But I’m determined to take in every moment.”

Lady Mary will get her first taste of what to expect on Saturday when she will be involved in a full dress rehearsal ahead of coronation day tomorrow.

“That will be a full robes occasion and I’ll know a bit more about what’s expected,” she said.

“Then it’ll be a wait until the real parade on Saturday. That’s going to be an early start!”

The atmosphere will be somewhat different to Lady Mary’s last visit to the capital when she was in attendance at the committal service of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

“While it is going to be a grand and splendid occasion on Saturday, the Queen will never be far from my thoughts,” said Lady Mary, who enjoyed many conversations with the monarch over the last five decades. Before attending the funeral, Lady Mary made a quiet and personal visit to Hillsborough Castle to lay flowers in her memory.

Mary said she last met the Queen on June 13 last year at Windsor Castle when celebrating Garter Day.

Queen Elizabeth II travels in a horse drawn carriage as she leaves the annual Order of the Garter Service in 2019. Peter Nicholls/PA Wire

“I was lucky enough to have a few minutes privately with her,” she added.

“She was talking about the Paddington sketch and she was smiling about that.

“It was just a little intimate chat and then we went into lunch and then the Garter celebrations continued but Her Majesty stepped back.”

While the Queen’s coronation day remains one of Lady Mary’s most vivid memories as a young girl, she hopes the coronation of King Charles III will give others similar memories to look back on in years to come.

“I just hope everyone watching at home on Saturday enjoys the spectacle as much as I did as a young girl,” she said.

“I never for a moment thought it would be something I’d have the honour of taking part in.

“I just hope it doesn’t rain the way it did in 1953.”