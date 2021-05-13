Lagan College pupil falls ill after inhaling suspected spice

The school said it is working with police. Stock image

The Public Health Agency (PHA) has issued a further warning about the dangers of vaping unknown substances after another school pupil required emergency medical treatment after falling ill from inhaling the synthetic drug spice.

In the latest incident, emergency services were called to Lagan College in Belfast on Tuesday after a male pupil became unwell after inhaling a substance from a vape pen.

The school said it is working with police on the matter.

Inspector Barry Moore said: “Police received a report that a male pupil from a school in Belfast required medical attention on Tuesday, May 11, after inhaling a substance from a vape type device.

“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

A NIAS spokesperson added: “The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 11.52am on Tuesday, May 11 following reports of an incident in the Manse Road area of Belfast.

“NIAS dispatched one Rapid Response Paramedic to the scene.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, no one was taken hospital.”

Last week two incidents were reported at the Portadown campus of Craigavon High School, one of which saw a pupil require hospital treatment after inhaling a substance and caused the school to lockdown for over an hour to allow medical crews to deal with the patient.

Since November the PHA has received several reports related to young people thinking they were buying and vaping THC or cannabis oil, but they were unknowingly supplied with spice, the effect of which required medical interventions and hospital treatment.

Over the past six months, the PHA have been working with community and voluntary organisations, councils, the PSNI, the education sector and Health and Social Care partners to raise awareness of these issues.

“We need the conversation about the dangers of vaping unknown substances to be taking place at home and taking place now,” said Dr Stephen Bergin, Interim Director of Public Health at the PHA.

“We’re asking parents and guardians to speak to young people to warn and advise them that taking something which they cannot be sure of what it contains, could make them seriously ill or even be fatal.

“Let them know that regardless of what they’ve been told it is impossible to know what is contained in these substances as they are unregulated. Don’t wait for a phone call saying they’ve been taken to hospital and wishing you had said something sooner.

“We know it’s not always an easy conversation to have but be open and honest about this, listen to what young people have to say and give them the advice they need.”

Michael Owen, the PHA’s lead for drugs and alcohol, added: “Please emphasise to young people that if they’re with someone who has taken drugs and has become unwell, they need to get them medical help immediately. It might be frightening and they will be scared of getting in to trouble, but they need to look out for their friends, stay with them and get them help — it could save their lives.

“Parents and guardians have a particularly important role to play in alerting young people to these dangers. Don’t avoid the subject. Listen to their views and experiences of alcohol and drugs and speak to them about the dangers of taking substances to let them know the short-term and long-term impact it can have.

“For young people, the risk of misusing substances is particularly dangerous. Substance abuse affects brain development. Any drug or medicine has the potential to be a poison.

“Mixing different types of drugs, including alcohol and prescription medication, can be dangerous and should be avoided. It can increase the toxicity of already potentially harmful substances, and increases the risk of serious harm and death.”