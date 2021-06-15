Lagan Search and Rescue condemn footage of man jumping into river for dare

Social media footage showing a man jumping into the River Lagan as part of a £700 dare has been condemned by the Lagan Search and Rescue.

Footage shows the man talking with a number of other individuals, before being persuaded to jump into the river from the Lagan Weir footbridge.

In the images shared widely online, the man can be seen jumping into the river fully clothed, before swimming over to the nearby steps at Queens Quay.

The actions of the men have been condemned by the Lagan Search and Rescue in a Facebook post, who said such a situation could have ended in tragedy. The organisation urged others not to copy their actions.

“Lagan Search and Rescue has been made aware of a video circulating social media of a young man being encouraged to enter the water off the Lagan Weir Footbridge as a dare,” they wrote.

“To say we were disappointed to see the footage is an understatement. The actions of the men involved were extremely dangerous and could have ended in a loss of life.

“Lagan Search and Rescue is involved in multiple emergency callouts for people entering the water in close proximity to this location throughout the year.

“Unfortunately, no matter how hard we try, we can’t save everyone. Don’t become a statistic.”

Others online also condemned those in the footage.

One person wrote: “Absolute madness, could have went seriously wrong.”

While another said: “Attention seeking is all fun and games until they get themselves in bother.”

Helen added: “Reckless, could not believe what I was watching.”

The PSNI and Belfast Harbour Police said they were aware of an incident, together with social media footage which shows a man jumping from the Lagan Weir footbridge into the river.

Superintendent David Moore said: “This was a foolish and extremely dangerous act, which could all too easily have resulted in severe injuries or loss of life.

“With the combined efforts of partner organisations, including Belfast Harbour Police and Lagan Search & Rescue, we continue to strive to keep people safe.

“Such a reckless act, however, deliberately and selfishly puts lives at risk. That’s not only the life of the person in question, but also those who may have needed to come to the rescue. Moreover, such actions potentially put a strain on vital resources, including police and voluntary bodies.”