Lamborghini owner charged £30 by PSNI for failure to display number plate

The owner of a flashy lime green Lamborghini came to the notice of the PSNI’s Road Policing Interceptors this weekend, due to the fact the vehicle was missing a front number plate.

Taking to social media, local police said: “This lovely Lambo came to Road Policing Interceptors notice due to the missing front registration plate.

“The driver has been issued a £30.00, and provided with advice on how to display a number plate in future.”

While some online users commented that putting a registration plate on the vehicle would “entirely ruin the look of the front” of the glamorous vehicle, current UK law states that number or licence plates must show driving registration numbers correctly.

Motorists cannot rearrange letters or numbers, or alter them so that they’re hard to read, and drivers can be fined up to £1,000 and your vehicle will fail its MOT test if you drive with incorrectly displayed number plates.