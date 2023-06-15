Lancaster Bomber flies in for Armed Forces Day display in Larne this weekend

The famous Lancaster Bomber will make an appearance in Larne this weekend

A rare appearance of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Lancaster Bomber will be the highlight of this weekend’s Armed Forces Day in Larne.

The event will take place at the Sandy Bay Playing Fields from 10am on Saturday.

In what promises to be a magnificent display, the Lancaster Bomber’s appearance is part of a wide range of attractions at this year’s Armed Forces Day, which will include a flypast by the current RAF P8 Poseidon.

A 21-gun salute for the King and a parachute display will be among some of the other highlights.

Thousands of visitors from across Northern Ireland and beyond are expected to come out in force for an epic day of celebrations to honour the Armed Forces community, including serving troops, reserves, cadets, veterans and their families, for their service and sacrifice at home and overseas.

The action-packed day will also feature performances from the Band of the Royal Irish Regiment, a fantastic Military Village, interactive and static military displays, and a parachute display by Silver Stars Royal Logistics Corp.

Taking to the stage will be musicians from The Music Yard in Larne, The Swingtime Starlets and righteous rock and soul brothers The Gold Tips.

An RAF police dog display team will showcase the wonderful talents of the exceptionally smart canines and there will also be an array of children’s entertainment, plus an Ulster Aviation Society static display and a Science, Technology, Engineering & Maths (STEM) competition.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Gerardine Mulvenna, said: “Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is exceptionally proud to be hosting Armed Forces Day 2023 which provides us with an important opportunity to recognise the honourable service of the Armed Forces, both past and present. Preparations are almost complete and the event is sure to be a military and musical spectacular for all ages to enjoy.

“With sun forecast for Saturday, it will be a fun-filled day out for all.”

The appearance of the Lancaster replaces the display by the Spitfire and Hurricane fighters.

Last year’s event took place in Banbridge, which welcomed a flypast from the world-famous Red Arrows. There was more aerial action thanks to the Royal Logistics Corps Silver Stars Army Parachute Display Team, who managed a soft landing at Banbridge Rugby Club.

For full details about Armed Forces Day 2023, including the programme, information on getting to the event and parking, visit www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/AFD