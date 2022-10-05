Land and Property Services preparing to ‘prosecute’ for non-payment of rates

The Land and Property Services (LPS) is taking action to make sure courts are available to prosecute people who can’t afford to pay massive rates bills this winter, it has been reported.

It comes as BBC Radio Ulster’s Nolan Show revealed that 3,389 home owners were prosecuted for failure to pay domestic bills last year.

Another 694 business owners were brought to court in 2021/22.

The LPS, which has a statutory duty to collect rates which fund local council services, is readying courts for a busy November and December, according to the Nolan Show.

Retail NI chief Glyn Roberts said it would be “unacceptable” for businesses to be closed down because they are struggling during the cost of living crisis.

Read more Councillors write to Jeffrey Donaldson urging Executive reform as Belfast residents face 12.5% rate increase

“We need to see treasury bring forth additional funding so that our finance minister can reinstate the business rates holiday introduced during the pandemic,” he said.

Mr Roberts said a new scheme should be targeted to those struggling the most – excluding big supermarkets.

He said a rise that goes beyond the rise of inflation “beggars belief” and warned it will have a “domino effect” on the high street.

“LPS will get no rates out of those businesses in the future,” the retail representative warned.

A number of Belfast City councillors have revealed they’ve been told rates are set to increase by over 12% next year.

Last week Sinn Fein representative Matt Garrett said committee members were told about pressures of an estimated £85-90m facing the local the 2022/23 financial year.

A motion to send a letter urging DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson to form an Executive was passed with 13 members voting for and five against.

A spokesperson for the party told The Nolan Show “tough decisions will have to be made” and “pet projects” will have to be shelved.

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll branded the rates hike and LPS action as “ludicrous and obscene”.

"It’s quite harsh to put it mildly,” he said.

"It shows the cost of living crisis is crippling our communities and this proposal is criminalising and punishing people for not being able to afford to pay their rates.”