Land of Giants... Fan Ethan McClean fulfils dream to play ice hockey with Belfast team

Ethan McClean scoring one of his goals for the Belfast Giants

Ethan McClean and Scott Conway are watched by the players of the Belfast Giants and Dundee

A teenage Belfast Giants fan who has a life-limiting illness has seen his dream come true and ticked off another item on his bucket list after taking part as a player in a match.

Young Ballymena boy Ethan McClean was helped on to the ice during the Giants’ entertaining 9-4 pre-season win over the Dundee Stars at the SSE Arena on Saturday night.

McClean, who suffers from Duchenne muscular dystrophy and uses a wheelchair, came onto the ice at the end of the game and played five minutes with the team, pushed by Giants star Scott Conway.

The 13-year-old is a massive fan of the Giants and ice hockey in general, having previously travelled to the USA in 2020 to meet players from NHL team the Washington Capitals and play golf with their captain, Alexander Ovechkin.

And he chalked off another dream of getting to play in a professional ice hockey game, coming on at the end of the tie and scoring four goals, being named Man of the Match for his outstanding performance.

Ethan McClean scoring one of his goals for the Belfast Giants

“Amazing. That was absolutely great,” said young McClean of the experience, who got to keep the puck that he scored with.

Duchenne muscular dystrophy is a terminal disease which has rapidly weakened the teenage boy’s muscles since he was diagnosed at the age of just 18 months and has already limited him to a wheelchair for several years.

There is no known cure for the condition.

Read more Belfast Giants complete perfect pre-season campaign as Dundee Stars doubled up to make it four wins from four

“We’re extremely proud of Ethan. He completed his dream tonight and we can’t thank the Giants enough for putting this all together, they’ve gone above and beyond,” said mum Yvette who, along with husband Andy and daughter Amie, have helped Ethan to go through his bucket list items.

“Ethan came up with the list and the Giants jumped on to it, they saw he wanted to be a player in a game and they took it from there.

“The Giants really are like a big family and for them to do what they’ve done for Ethan, we can never thank them enough for what they’ve given him. Just to show he can be included with his heroes on the ice, you can’t put a price on that.

“It’s showing other kids in wheelchairs they can be included as well, and if they have a dream, dream as big as you can. Go out there and get your dreams.”

The experience was set up by Laura Small, who does incredible work for the Giants in helping them set up opportunities like these, and GB international Conway, who skated with McClean while he was on the ice.

The Giants have a reputation for being a team that does fantastic work in the community, and Conway — who only joined the team last summer — was pleased to be able to contribute to that.

“It’s a nice experience for Ethan. It’s not very often someone can go on the ice with a professional hockey team,” he said.

“It’s great he could tick that off his bucket list and was a special moment both for him and for us. He did great out there and I’m really proud of him.

“Laura is amazing when it comes to all that stuff, there’s nobody better. It’s great when you can help kids like Ethan and give back to the community.

“It’s unbelievable what we do for the community outside the rink.

“We’re not just players, we’re promoters, we’re influencers and I think just doing little things with kids that are in need is the least we can do.”

After scoring four goals past netminder Brython Preece and receiving the adulation of the players and crowd, the vast majority of whom stayed to watch, head coach Adam Keefe praised McClean for his inspiration.

“You don’t see somebody score four goals that quick,” laughed the head coach.

“It was great to have him here and have us be a part of his day. To deliver on that for Ethan and Ethan’s family, that’s what we’re all about.

“It puts things in perspective and we’re thankful we were a part of that and Dundee were part of that as well.”

The bucket list isn’t done yet, either. Next up for Ethan, he says, is a ride on a motorcycle.

“A really, really fast one!”