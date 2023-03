Landmark Newry civil rights march is commemorated half a century on

Parade just week after Bloody Sunday was banned, but 100,000 defied a Stormont regime that fell soon afterwards

Event: Newry civil rights exhibition organisers Seamus Mac Dhaibheid, Mickey Mallon, Maire McCoy and John McCavitt at Gaeláras Mhic Ardghail. Credit: Stephen Hamilton

Amy Cochrane Fri 4 Feb 2022 at 07:00