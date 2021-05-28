Large blaze at derelict Newry building started ‘deliberately’

A blaze at a derelict building in Newry on Friday was started deliberately according to the Northern Ireland Fire Service (NIFRS).

Paul Gould from NIFRS said fire investigators had determined the cause of the fire was "deliberate ignition".

A spokesperson for Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service told the Belfast Telegraph the fire was reported at 17.39pm on Friday, at the Albert Basin in the Quays area of Newry.

NIFRS said three fire engines initially attended.

As of Friday evening, one fire appliance remains. Police and fire investigators have taken over the scene at the building, while the Carlingford Greenway remains closed.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The PSNI said: “Motorists are asked to avoid the vicinity of the Albert Basin, Quays area of Newry due to an ongoing fire in the area. Please seek an alternative route for your journey.”

The SDLP MLA Justin McNulty said: “Up to three NIFRS appliances and around a dozen Firefighters are currently dealing with a large fire at what is believed to be a council owned shed on the Albert Basin Site which the Newry to Carlingford Greenway runs parallel to.

"Police have temporarily closed the greenway to both pedestrians and cyclists and are asking people to avoid the area until the thick smoke clears. Your SDLP are currently on scene liaising with all agencies. I hope everyone is OK."

There are no further details.