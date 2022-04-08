Large crowds gather in Lurgan for anti-Northern Ireland Protocol rally, with organisers expecting 10,000 attendees

Loyalists at an anti protocol rally and parade organised by Lurgan United Unionists. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 8th April 2022 Anti-Northern Ireland Protocol rally in Lurgan, County Armagh. Loyalists at an anti protocol rally and parade organised by Lurgan united unionists in Lurgan, Co Armagh/ Organisers Lurgan United Unionists told the Parades Commission to expect sixty bands and over 10,000 people. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 8th April 2022 Anti-Northern Ireland Protocol rally in Lurgan, County Armagh. Loyalists at an anti protocol rally and parade organised by Lurgan united unionists in Lurgan, Co Armagh/ Organisers Lurgan United Unionists told the Parades Commission to expect sixty bands and over 10,000 people. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Large crowds of people have been pictured gathering on the streets of Lurgan for a rally protesting the Northern Ireland Protocol on Friday evening.

The event’s organisers, Lurgan United Unionists told the Parades Commission to expect 60 bands and over 10,000 individuals attending.

Speaking ahead of the rally, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said it doesn’t matter “who does or doesn’t attend” the event, but rather that the “enduring message” should be about “unionists standing together in principled and united opposition to these arrangements”.

Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) leader Doug Beattie had initially accepted an invite to share the stage at the event with Mr Donaldson, TUV leader Jim Allister, and loyalist activist Jamie Bryson.

However, the Upper Bann Assembly candidate later said his party will not be involved in rallies that he believed were “raising tensions” in Northern Ireland.

Mr Beattie said last month that the anti-protocol rallies were adding to tensions, alluding to a security alert in Belfast on Friday which led to the Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney being evacuated from a peace event.

However, his Upper Bann running mate, Glenn Barr plans to march at the event with his Orange Order lodge.

The News Letter reported that the Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council will not be doing any public speaking – just marching with his band – with up to 60 bands expected to take part on Friday night.

Mr Barr initially said decision was conditional on getting approval from the party, but he later clarified that he had missed an earlier party message to say he was free to take part.

Asked if he was going against UUP policy to take part, he replied that he is “not participating as in getting on the stage”.