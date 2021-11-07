Large fish one of 200 items donated to NI Ambulance Service staff

A man donated a large fish to a Cookstown ambulance station during the height of the pandemic last year, according to the official gift register of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

The man donated the fish in recognition of staff working at the station at the frontline of Covid-19, although the register does not indicate whether the animal was alive or dead.

The unusual gift is just one of the many which have been given to ambulance staff in Northern Ireland over the last 18 months in honour of their work during the pandemic.

The latest NIAS gift register shows the gifts donated to ambulance stations in Northern Ireland since March 2020 at the start of the pandemic.

The register shows almost 200 items have been handed into ambulance stations during this period.

Most of the donated items are food and soft drinks for the ambulance crews.

A significant amount of personal protection equipment (PPE) was also given to the stations, including a number of home-made PPE items.

However, along with the large fish, there were some more unusual items donated.

In October 2020, the International Airlines Group donated 60,000 loyalty points to NIAS. The points were to be given randomly to five members of staff.

In May 2020, members of the Belfast Art Group gave NIAS some of their artwork for display in their stations.

In the same month, a family donated a ‘painted rock’ to the ambulance service, again apparently for it to be put on display in one of the stations.

Also, in May 2020, several teddy bears were donated to staff at the Kilkeel and Newry ambulance stations in Co Down.

In April 2020, Derriaghy ambulance station was given a George Foreman Grill, a toaster and an omelette maker.

However, not all the gifts received by ambulance staff in the past year were related to the pandemic.

In December 2020, a family donated a Christmas hamper and £50 to staff at the Emergency Ambulance Control Centre in Belfast in thanks for the assistance a member of staff had given during the delivery of a baby.